Michel Bergeron, a South Burlington High School ‘20 alumni and current division-I football long snapper for Delaware State University, shared his inspiring journey on the first episode of The Pride Cast podcast created by Javen Sears for the South Burlington Dolphins. In the interview, Bergeron opened up about his initial fear of becoming a long snapper in high school, his determination to succeed in the competitive recruiting process and how he got to where he is today.
“If you don’t go get it yourself it’s not going to happen for you especially coming from Vermont,” Bergeron said. “I sent hundreds of emails, I sent probably 15 to 20 emails a day. I sent emails to every Division-I school, every Division-II school and all the Division-III schools on the east coast.”
Bergeron’s hard work and determination eventually paid off. He committed to play for division-I school, Delaware State University and went on to become the only freshman starter in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference his first year. He is graduating this May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management and will continue his education at the university by pursuing a master’s degree, leaving him with two years of athletic eligibility.
For any student-athletes who want to learn more from Bergeron, he will be helping to coach at the South Burlington Dolphins Youth Summer Clinics this summer. You can also reach out to him directly for advice; michelpbergeron@gmail.com.
To listen to the full interview with Michel Bergeron, go to bit.ly/3N5NZbB.
