The South Burlington baseball players were on the field at Dorset Park on Saturday, July 18. The crowds were there too.
So were the masks and the six feet of distance between the groups of fans.
It was another week of the “new normal” for summer baseball in Vermont.
South Burlington, in its fourth week of competition in the Vermont Summer Baseball League, has adjusted to the protocols put in place to deal with COVID-19.
“It’s starting to feel normal,” said South Burlington’s Alex Messineo. “At the beginning of the season when we had all these restrictions and such, it was tough.
“But anything we can do to play ball, now it’s just sort of the new normal.”
The Wildcats sit at 7-4 and have rebounded from an 0-2 start to sit at fourth in the league.
“You could definitely tell the first few games we were a little bit rusty,” South Burlington pitcher Jack Ambrosino said. “We knocked off the rust pretty early and we are starting to hit our stride.”
The first couple of games were an adjustment for the players and coaches, as they got used to masks, changes to who handles the balls and social distancing between teammates.
“It was hard to be playing with a mask on and stuff like that,” said South Burlington’s Matt Guyette. “But in the long run, it wasn’t that hard.”
Coach Cagney Brigham said he had to focus on reminding players to follow the new protocols. Now that players have adjusted, his focus has shifted to coaching his players.
“It’s really been fairly easy to get used to everything. They all just want to be out here playing.
“Now that everyone is used to it, I can manage the game just like I used too,” Brigham said.
While the offense started off slowly, taking some time to adjust to live pitching for the first time in months, South Burlington has found more rhythm at the plate.
“It took a little while to get the bats going,” Brigham said.
With the recent success – including a sweep of Montpelier in a double-header on Saturday – the South Burlington players have lofty goals for the rest of the regular season. The team has for more regular season games scheduled before a short postseason will begin.
“I truly feel that we have the best team in the state and I think when we come together, no one can beat us,” Messineo said. “Come playoff time, I feel like we are going to run the table.”
The goal right now is a top three seed to start the postseason so that the team can earn home field advantage.
“It was a chance at some final closure, to play with these guys again,” Ambrosino said. “Hopefully bring home a tournament win at the end.
The fact that the players can focus on team records, hitting woes and playoff runs is exactly what the coaches were aiming for when they put together the temporary summer league.
“That was all I was thinking about for awhile, am I going to have this season so it was huge when we find out,” Guyette said. “Playing with the boys one more time, that’s perfect.”
Roundup
South Burlington 3, Colchester 2: South Burlington scored all three runs in the final two innings to earn a comeback win over Colchester on Thursday.
Avery Smith hit a two-run homerun in the seventh inning to give the Wildcats the win, while Nolan Antonicci drove in a run in the sixth inning.
Matt Guyette pitched a complete game for South Burlington, allowing two runs on five hits to earn the win.
South Burlington 15, Montpelier 0 (5): South Burlington broke out the bats to win a run-shortened game against Montpelier in the first game of a double-header on Saturday.
Jack Ambrosino allowed just one hit in four innings and struck out 10 batters to earn the win. Seamus Brennan pitched a scoreless fifth to close out the shutout.
Nolan Antonicci and Mason Klesch each had three RBIs to power the offense for South Burlington, while Seamus McGrath and Alex Messineo each drove in two runs.
Brenna, Sully Beers and John Bahrenburg each had one RBI.
South Burlington 4, Montpelier 3: South Burlington scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and earn the win in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.
Sully Beers, Seamus Brennan and Cooper Smith each drove in a run for South Burlington, who have won three games in a row.
Brennan earned the win in relief, pitching three innings and allowing one hit and one run for South Burlington.
