For some South Burlington athletes, there will be a slight return to normal.
After COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the high school baseball season and the summer Legion baseball schedule, it looked like America’s pastime was going to take the summer off.
But some quick-thinking coaches got together a formed the Vermont Summer Baseball League, looking to give their high school age athletes the chance to play.
“Once high school got cancelled, we knew we had to figure out,” said Tim Albertson, who will coach the S.D. Ireland team out of Hinesburg. “The coaches felt that we should stay talking and maybe we can make something happen for these kids.”
South Burlington – one of 13 teams in the independent league – will start the season with a game on Wednesday, July 1, at Colchester.
First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
The South Burlington team, coached by Cagney Brigham, will play in the six-team Northern Division. There will be a seven-team Southern Division. At the end of the month-long regular season, there will be a single elimination playoff tournament.
“They [the players] were all excited, ‘Wait, we can play? Great, sign me up!’” Albertson said. “They were excited, it was nice to be able to see each other.”
The resumption of baseball – or local sports, period – comes after Gov. Phil Scott announced on June 8 that recreational sports could return to play and games could resume on July 1. Though the state added restrictions and regulations to the announcement, the decision kicked planning for an abbreviated baseball season into high gear.
“It was really a group effort by all of the coaches, a lot of zoom meetings, a lot of emails back and forth,” Albertson said. “Everyone wanted to make it happen, so we did.”
While players are returning to play, there will be some wrinkles as they take the field and sit in the dugout. Masks are to be worn in the dugout at all times, the ball will only be handled by the defensive team to limit contact and any shared equipment will be wiped down and cleaned between uses.
“Everyone understands why Vermont is doing so well, the precautions are being followed,” Albertson said. “A lot of what we put together has come from the current guidelines from the state and the CDC.”
Fans who come to games will be expected to sit six feet apart and maintain social distancing guidelines.
Another group that has returned to action is the Far Post Soccer Club, with the club moving all practices to South Burlington’s Memorial Park as they adjust to ever-changing situation.
“It’s really interesting, this whole process has never gone as expected,” said Todd Kingsburg, the Club Director. “We have gotten good at planning and adapting. We’ve have been trying to approach this in a thoughtful way.”
The Far Post teams are still in training and practice mode and will likely not move on to full games for a few weeks, as they evaluate both how they are doing with COVID-19 protocols and potential opponents are doing.
“The first games we are going to play is against our own teammates, the next games will be against our own club,” Kingsburg said. “Then we will wait at least a week until we will play other clubs and we will only play clubs that we feel are following proper protocols.”
The clubs’ approach seems to be going well so far, after almost a month of practice and training, there have been no reported cases tied to Far Post or club soccer in general. A good sign as eyes turn toward the high school and fall sports seasons.
“We have to keep doing the things we are doing,” Kingsbury said. “We have to be really responsible now.”
Nordic Soccer has also resumed practices and scrimmages, as has 802 Lacrosse and the Little League teams in Williston and Shelburne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.