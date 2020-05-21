A South Burlington star athlete is adding one more trophy to his case.
Brett Bohlmann, a South Burlington High School senior, was honored as one of six Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees by the Vermont chapter of the National Football Foundation last week.
This is the 27th year that Vermont high school athletes have been honored.
Bohlmann, who was two-time captain for the South Burlington-Burlington co-op football team, was honored for his work on the field, and off of it, with his work in the classroom where he was a high honors student, and efforts with the Coaches vs. Cancer Club.
Trey Alercio, Tyler Buxton, Mitch Gadapee, Joey McCoy and Tyler Millerick were also honored.
Each of the inductees will receive a $500 scholarship from the National Football Foundation, which was founded in 1947 as a non-profit educational organization to run programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.