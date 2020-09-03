The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said the archery deer hunting seasons are Oct. 1-Nov. 13 and Nov. 30-Dec. 15.
A hunter may take up to four deer in Vermont’s two-part archery season if they do not shoot any deer in the other deer seasons. The purchase of an archery deer license and tag is required for each deer.
Antlerless deer hunting is allowed during archery season statewide this year.
Hunters must have a standard hunting license in order to purchase an add-on archery deer hunting license, except that non-residents may purchase an “archery only deer license” costing $75. Licenses may be quickly and easily purchased on Fish & Wildlife’s website at vtfishandwildlife.com.
Hunters planning a Vermont archery deer hunting trip will find it helpful to download a copy of the 2019 White-tailed Deer Harvest Report from Fish & Wildlife’s website with this link: tinyurl.com/v7kz477. It has the number of deer taken in each town in last year’s deer hunting seasons.
For more information and a summary of regulations, download the 2020 Deer Season Guide from Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website, or pick up a free copy of the 2020 Hunting & Trapping Guide from any license agent.
Nonresident archery hunters are cautioned that COVID-19 travel restrictions can change prior to and during the fall archery deer hunting season. Nonresident archery deer hunters are encouraged to consider this before purchasing an archery deer license for 2020 because hunting license purchase refunds will not be granted due to changing travel restrictions because of COVID-19. Additional information on COVID-19 travel restrictions can be found by going to accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel.
