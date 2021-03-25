This year, the South Burlington High School alpine ski team assumed a team theme of “Never Waste a Crisis.”
Heading into the 2020-2021 season, we recognized that COVID has undeniably taken a lot away from everyone, individually and as a group. We knew in many ways this year has been extremely isolating and disappointing, and that is a dangerous combination.
But the ski team is the opposite of isolation and bad health. Throughout my years on the ski team, I’ve met my best friends, I’ve developed a family with strong values unlike any other group I’ve been a part of in high school, and I know every single person on the team can say the same. We exercise together and laugh together, which is exactly what every person who wants to lead a happier and healthier life needs.
Exercising, getting outside, and forming connections are some of the most important and effective factors for improving one’s mental health and quality of life. This is what our ski team does. We pledged to share that with others as much as we could.
This year we couldn’t do our weekly team dinners, and we couldn’t participate in as many races, so we took on a mental health mission. We worked to create something positive out of a tough and limited year, and shift some of our energy toward making a greater impact both within our team and outside of it.
Together, we watched TedTalks on resilience and perseverance, shared healthy recipes in the chat on Zoom, and some of us swapped our favorite podcasts and books relating to team dynamics and mental health.
To expand our reach beyond the team, one of our amazing coaches, Kelsey Higgins, came up with an incredible fundraising idea to hold a broomball tournament for the greater South Burlington community. On Sunday March 14, with music blasting and the hot chocolate stand steaming, over 60 students, faculty, and staff battled it out on the turf and helped us raise over $500, all of which was donated to Unlikely Riders, a local organization that expands access to winter sports for the community of Black, Indigenous and people of color in Vermont and promotes exercising and forming connections in the mountains as those of us on the alpine ski team have been privileged to do.
We plan to hold this tournament annually from now on, as a way to help spread the ski team magic throughout the community and contribute toward an uplifting community that everyone can thrive in.
Katherine Hankes is a South Burlington High School senior.
