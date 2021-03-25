Just one year after going 1-18, the South Burlington girls’ hockey team has turned the program around.
The Wolves defeated No. 9 Burr and Burton 4-0 on Saturday night, March 20, to advance to the Division II girls hockey state championship game.
No. 4 South Burlington took on No. 6 Middlebury (5-4) on Wednesday, after press time, at the B.O.R. in Barre, looking to capture the program’s first state title.
The Wolves advanced to their first state championship since 2012 with the win on Saturday, getting one goal in the second period and three goals in the third to advance.
Sabrina Brunet had a hat trick to pace the South Burlington offense, while Nyasha Rutanhira also tallied. Hope Brunet, Kiley Burke and Sofia Richland each dished out an assist in the win, while Taylor Tobrocke stopped 21 shots in goal.
The Tigers advanced after upsetting No. 2 Hartford, 3-0, in the semifinals on Saturday.
The two teams have met just once this season, a 4-3 win for the Wolves in the second to last game of the regular season. That was the second win in what is now a five-game win streak for South Burlington, which has found its game at just the right time.
