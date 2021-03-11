South Burlington senior, Aaron Murakami, seen with fellow captains Matt Campbell and Kristen Precourt, and coach George Rooney, made Vermont high school bowling history, throwing a perfect game at a March 6 competition. Murakami, a two-time captain and leading scorer for the Wolves bowling team, threw the 12th strike in the 10th frame to complete the perfect score of 300. He also bowled a 216 in the individual round and anchored the team event. The Wolves head to playoffs the week of March 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.