When the calendar flipped to 2023 this week, we turn the corner on another year of high school sports in South Burlington — and what a year it was for the Wolves, with program firsts, perfect seasons and great individual efforts highlighting a successful 2022 on the fields, slopes, courts and rinks.
Here are a couple of top moments from the year for South Burlington:
South Burlington’s Rex Jewell skis to individual titles
Rex Jewell skied off with some impressive hardware after the DI alpine state championships in March.
The senior won the individual state title in both the slalom and the giant slalom, leading the Wolves to a fourth-place finish in the team competition.
Jewell qualified for the Eastern High School Championships after his showing at the state final.
Boys soccer gets redemption, state title
Last season, South Burlington came just 30 seconds shy of winning the DI championship, but surrendered the game-winner and had to settle for second place.
This year, the Wolves were not going to let history repeat itself — South Burlington beat Colchester in the final in November to win the championship, the program’s first since 2017.
South Burlington rides to win in snowboarding
Behind a standout performance from Ava Hamme, the South Burlington girls’ snowboarding team captured its first-ever state title in March.
Hamme came in first place in the giant slalom, third in slopestyle and fourth in the rail jam to pace the Wolves.
South Burlington’s snowboarders followed up Hamme’s performance with enough to get them across the finish line for the trophy.
Boys’ Ultimate Frisbee caps perfect season in title tilt
Since ultimate frisbee became a varsity sport, South Burlington has been aiming to snag a state title.
Three years later, the Wolves brought home the hardware, beating Burlington in the Division I final in June. On top of that, South Burlington capped it off with an undefeated season.
Another state title for the dance team
South Burlington won the pom division at the Vermont state championships, the seventh year in a row that the Wolves have captured the title in pom.
South Burlington also earned a top three finish in the jazz division, coming in third behind No. 1 Mount Mansfield and No. 2 Lamoille.
First-ever state title for South Burlington softball team
For years, softball has been dominated by two programs — BFA-St. Albans and Essex.
It looked like the Comets were going to add to their trophy collection in 2022, but it was South Burlington who grabbed the trophy, beating BFA 3-1 to win the program’s first state title.
The Wolves embraced their underdog role and orchestrated an upset behind a star performance from pitcher Emily Borrazzo, who allowed just one run in the game and drove in the game-winning run in top of the seventh inning.
