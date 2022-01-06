The 2021 sports started slowly for South Burlington, with COVID-19 causing lots of question marks in January, but as the year progressed the Wolves found some momentum and finished on a high note.
The winter sports season started in January with a slow return to play, with practices and games but no fans. By spring, fans were back in the stands and the Wolves finished the fall season with some new hardware.
Here are some of the top moments from the 2021 year in sports:
COVID disrupts winter season
After losing the end of the 2020 sports season, South Burlington athletes let out a collective sigh of relief when they received the go-ahead to start playing again. Outdoor sports like alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding began in January, and basketball, ice hockey and other indoor sports delayed until February. But gymnastics, indoor track and field and wrestling were canceled.
With masks, no fans and lots of restrictions, the season got underway and ended with state championship games.
Wolves lacrosse defends state title
After the 2020 spring sports season was cancelled, the South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team came in ready to defend its 2019 state title.
And defend it they did.
The team raced out to an early lead then won the DI championship with a 17-4 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
It was a long time coming for the Wolves, who had to wait out the COVID-cancelled season before finding their form and a race to the title.
Youth football celebrates 55 years
The Dolphins, South Burlington’s youth football program celebrated its 55th year in August.
The program held a reunion for former players, coaches and families and a large crowd gathered to celebrate the longtime program and its founder, Rene LaBerge.
The program also created a Dolphin Pride Rock to honor past players and coaches.
Field hockey gets back on top
After losing to the Bellows Falls Terriers for three years in a row in the postseason, the Wolves badly wanted a win over their rivals.
In the DI final, they got one. South Burlington beat Bellows Falls 3-1 to lift the state championship trophy and cap off a undefeated season.
It was the first time the Wolves had won a title since 2017.
Girls’ soccer makes it two in a row
After the South Burlington girls upset Champlain Valley in 2020 to win the DI state title, many wondered if the Wolves could repeat the performance this season.
South Burlington defeated the Redhawks on penalty kicks in November to win its second straight title. Goaltender Mercedes Rozzi pitched the shutout in regulation and then made four of five saves in the shootout.
With the win, South Burlington cements itself as the top DI team, especially after snapping Chmplain Valley Unions run of championships. The Redhawks had won three championships in a row heading into last season.
Boys’ basketball advances to finals
The South Burlington boys’ basketball team advanced to the Division I state final for the first time since 1989, facing Rice at the Barre Auditorium.
In a different space — the DI championships are usually held at the University of Vermont but COVID-19 forced a move to Barre — and without fans, South Burlington fell to top-seed Rice.
Despite the loss, the championship appearance was a mark of progress for the Wolves program.
