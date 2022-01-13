Sen. Virginia Lyons
Democrat, Chittenden District
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
As chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee my priorities include building a health care, child care and social services workforce. I also prioritize giving some regulatory flexibility to health care institutions or social service organizations and providers during a time when COVID-19 is causing such stress. Ensuring that telemedicine continues to be available for patients, counselors, physicians and others in health care is very important. I will continue to focus on increased access to and affordability of health care, including prescription drugs. Mental health and substance use disorder issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic. I look forward to reinforcing programs — especially those for children — important to the prevention and treatment of those with mental health needs.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
Determining how to help schools cope with COVID-19 issues — access to testing, vaccinations, masks or remote learning will continue to draw attention. Decisions about how to help schools pay for English language learner students — weighting — continues to be a hot topic. The effect of climate change on health is a relatively new topic. I introduced a bill to look at how Vermont can prepare for health care needs related to our changing environment. Increases in tick-borne illnesses, asthma or other health issues may demand new awareness, medical planning and treatment. I expect to receive information that supports the legislation to add hearing aids to public health plans. This will improve the quality of life for many younger and older Vermonters.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
Limiting flavored vaping and smoking products. During the pandemic substance use, including smoking and vaping has increased. There is a bill that will help to reduce access to these products, and it should be acted on. Similarly, opioid use needs greater attention. Many towns have started programs such as mobile crisis units to respond to people with addiction or mental health issues. These programs need ongoing support.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
Remote legislative work has allowed greater constituent access to our legislative work, since every meeting is livestreamed and then placed on YouTube. As long as COVID-19 continues to be prevalent, it is important that we work remotely. Regardless, it will be refreshing to be in the Statehouse and have closer communication with other legislators, advocates and citizens.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
It was refreshing to see and begin the session with others who are also committed to helping people.
