Sen. Thomas Chittenden
Democrat, Chittenden District
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature this session?
Addressing the unfunded pension liability, the climate crisis through translating the Global Warming Solutions Act and the Vermont Climate Council Climate Action plan into legislative action, addressing the housing and affordability crisis in Vermont, and strengthening and supporting our workforce.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
For the House Committee on Education, the pupil weighting task force recommendations demand our attention as well as other funding topics related to the Espinoza Supreme Court ruling related to public dollars going to private schools. COVID-19 and the learning loss related to these two years of modified and remote learning is also a high priority for the committee to evaluate and address. The Senate transportation committee is going to be looking at how to expand electric vehicle charging stations and related implications for a declining gas tax revenue over the 10-year horizon.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
An important issue for the region and the state is governance over the Burlington International Airport. I’m optimistic that there will be some gradual and thoughtful discussions on this related to bills H.454 and H.52. Another topic is a less common state statute that allows school districts to set their kindergarten entrance age to be any day between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31. This has the effect of putting more demand on child care centers when school districts choose the earlier dates — and there isn’t enough child care in Vermont for kiddos under the age of 5. Standardizing this and picking a later date would give parents more agency in enrollment decisions while also reducing maximum demand for under 5-year-old child care service by 7 percent.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
Legislating remotely is all I’ve known so I can’t directly compare it to the “before times.” I do feel out of the loop being a new legislator connecting to Zoom meetings from my home and not able to catch people in the hallway, share a commute or grab lunch in the cafeteria. But with vaccinations still rolling out for our youth and with how accessible these Zoom sessions are to the public, it seems prudent to be remote for the start of the session.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
It is hard to answer this question, but I’ll say that legislating from home does allow me to spend more time with my kids. And that always brings me joy.
