Sen. Philip Baruth
Democrat/Progressive, Chittenden District
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature this session?
Our highest priorities are still COVID-19 related, although that’s hard to believe. It feels like a decade since we went into the 2020 lockdown. But the federal government came through with historic funding, much of which is still unspent, so we’ll continue to get that out the door to those having trouble paying rent, to school districts facing unprecedented costs and to towns and cities who are incurring unexpected staffing costs and shortages. Those staffing shortages, of course, are leading to strains in mental health and criminal justice, not to mention basic industries like hospitality. We spent time in appropriations just this week, moving money into recruitment and retention programs for corrections officers and nurses. So that’s job No. 1 — again.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
I sit currently on the House committees on appropriations and judiciary. For appropriations, we are dealing with the underfunding crisis in the teachers’ pension system. Fortunately, a working group seems to have brought all the major stakeholders together on an agreement to use one-time money to pre-fund teacher health care and deal with the historical underfunding. In judiciary, we are attempting to reform what’s known as qualified immunity, a federal doctrine that protects public officials from being sued, including police officers. Many advocates say qualified immunity makes it all but impossible to pursue civil cases against police officers who use excessive force, as one example. That will be a hot topic, to say the least.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
The sleeper issue is still the underfunding of Vermont’s state college system. Several years back, a select committee restructured the system and kept all the campuses open. But unless we find a defined funding source to increase what we give the system per year, that effort will be wasted. So, I’ve put in a bill to direct 60 percent of the tax realized from recreational cannabis to Vermont state colleges. That money, plus what we’ve traditionally provided, would be just about enough to make our state’s contribution equal to the average in the New England states. Tax-and-regulate adult-use cannabis is due to open for business in Vermont this coming year, so it’s high time we defined a purpose for the tax receipts we’ll begin to see soon.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
I do miss the Statehouse, and all the folks there, but Zoom has been a godsend during the pandemic, and now with the Omicron wave rolling over us, I give thanks for it again. I think our witnesses, staff and the journalists who cover us are probably thankful as well. After all, every committee hearing is now open via YouTube, and archived for later watching. Just a couple of years ago, you might have been able to get an audio recording of a hearing, and you might not. So, I think on balance, remote legislating hasn’t been a bad thing for our Vermont form of democracy.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
During a meeting of the Senate Democrats, people started spontaneously holding up pets: fat cats, tiny dogs, dogs too big to lift more than their front paws. You’ve probably all experienced something like this in your remote/pandemic lives, a minute when the curtains pull back on the lives of your coworkers, in a nice, human way. It helps you go on, and on, and on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.