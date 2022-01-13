Sen. Michael Sirotkin
Democrat, Chittenden District
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
Housing, economic development and protecting peoples’ employment and income during COVID-19.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
Housing and workforce shortages.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
Protecting against home improvement fraud, improving rental housing health and safety, reducing underage vaping and providing paid family leave, which is more essential than ever.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
To put it bluntly, it’s quite bad and sad to again be working remotely. Very ineffective and impersonal. As chairman of a committee with a heavy and controversial workload, it makes it so much harder to timely move bills along. One positive is that our hearings, through YouTube, are now totally transparent. I had recently sponsored a bill to let the public stream committee hearings on a pilot basis, but other senators refused to consider it. Now, thankfully, all hearings will be easily accessible on the internet.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
The committee I chair has all powerhouse members — two running for Congress and the Senate’s Democratic and Republican leaders. While joy might not be the right word, it is satisfying — and I am grateful — to see them put their personal non-committee work aside while they continue to work hard on the committee’s business of housing, the Vermont economy and more.
