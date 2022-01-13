Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale
Democrat, Chittenden District
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
Affordable housing and homeownership, environmental justice, funding pensions, policing and criminal justice reform, overdose prevention and harm reduction, education equity and ranked-choice voting. For over a decade, I have worked to advance an environmental justice policy for Vermont. My bill, S.148, is now a priority for passage in the Legislature. This is thanks to a broad coalition of support among environmental and social justice organizations across the state, as well as the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. If passed, it will ensure that environmental benefits and burdens are more equally distributed in our communities, and that resources go to more burdened areas where there might be higher energy poverty, asthma rates or flooding vulnerability, for example.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
Following the 2020 Census, the Vermont House and Senate legislative districts will be redrawn. A significant change is coming to Chittenden County with the breaking up of the six at-large Senate seats. I serve on Senate Government Operations, which oversees this process, and we will work to balance the foundational principle of one person one vote with the unique contours and character of our neighborhoods and towns. It is a process with a lot of moving pieces and a key piece of voting rights and access.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
According to a December 2021 apartment vacancy survey, the vacancy rate in Chittenden County is 0.8 percent — its lowest point in 20 years. In past years, we have seen housing be fourth on the list of issues, but after another year of the pandemic and a persistent lack of housing across the state, we have seen a renewed focus on housing access. I’ll be introducing a comprehensive housing bill this session that includes the creation of first-generation homebuyer grants, municipal land banks, increased funding and reduced red tape for housing creation in existing neighborhoods and town centers, a bill of rights for the unhoused and resources for mobile home communities and weatherization.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
Collaboration over Zoom presents an ongoing challenge, but I feel that legislating remotely at this time is the best option for everyone’s safety as we experience another surge in the pandemic. It is a privilege to be able to work remotely, and one that I do not take lightly. I think it’s more important we model successful remote engagement and give resources to our schools and local municipalities to be able to do the same.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
We had a heartening start to the session as one of my committees, government operations, passed its first bill out of committee on day one. It is a town meeting safety bill that recognizes that we again have rising COVID-19 case numbers and provides for towns to conduct town meetings in a delayed timeframe and completely remotely. We then passed legislation later in the week to permit all local meetings to be conducted remotely. We are already hard at work.
