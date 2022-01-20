Sen. Christopher A. Pearson
Progressive/Democrat, Chittenden District
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature this session?
In addition to our ongoing COVID-19 response I hope we can make smart long-term investments with our federal dollars. We have the opportunity to accomplish multiple goals at once. For instance, putting infrastructure money to stormwater systems will make developing housing in our downtowns more affordable, reduce sprawl and reduce the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
In the Senate Committee on Agriculture, we are always concerned about the dairy economy and the interplay with Vermont’s open lands. I continue to push strategies that prepare for the coming generational shift on farms and look to create a strong, diverse rural economy.
In Senate finance we touch many issues including education funding, the pupil weighting formula, broadband, energy policy and taxes. Each area will likely bring proposed changes. My priorities will be for the long-term benefit of our communities. We should not set tax policy, for example, based on inflated revenue brought on by billions in federal stimulus spending.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
For a long time, I have promoted the idea of paying our school tax based on income. This better reflects a family’s ability to pay and stops penalizing seniors, as an example, who have lived in the same home for decades. I see more and more traction for this issue and hope we might be able to advance a serious proposal in 2022.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
Legislating remotely is no fun. But we are reasonably successful with it and, given the number of retired people serving in Montpelier and the fact that we come from every corner of the state to work in small rooms, there is logic to us staying remote for at least January. I hope the Senate will be able to return to working in person soon.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
The first few weeks of session are always full of promise about what we can accomplish, which is fun. And there’s always a few giggles when someone testifying by Zoom is interrupted by a child or a colleague answers their phone but forgets to go on mute.
