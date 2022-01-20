Rep. Martin LaLonde
Democrat, Chittenden 7-1
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature this session?
Investing Vermont’s remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds and building a state budget to boost the economy in all 14 counties. Tackling the complex and interconnected challenges related to housing, child care and the workforce. Enacting inclusive strategies to combat climate change and transition to a sustainable and resilient way of life, while preparing for shifting and severe weather patterns. Addressing our unfunded pension liability in a manner that is fair to teachers, state employees and taxpayers.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
The House Committee on Judiciary will continue its years-long effort to address firearm violence, through strengthening laws to keep firearms out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves and others. We will also continue efforts to simplify Vermont’s criminal code, including making changes to drug laws to continue a needed shift toward addressing substance abuse through treatment rather than incarceration. The committee is also considering a bill to ensure the collection and aggregation of data to help determine and address the cause of racial disparities in Vermont’s criminal justice system.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
The issues related to simplifying Vermont’s criminal code and gathering criminal justice data mentioned above are key bills that have not yet received much attention outside the judiciary committee, but they are very important steps for criminal justice reform. Many people understand that strengthening Vermont’s mental health and substance-abuse treatment services is direly needed, but this issue sometimes recedes given all the other pressing needs in the state.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
By the time these responses are in the paper, the House will be legislating under a hybrid model. We will be in person for committee work, though members may participate remotely if they have a COVID-19-related reason for not attending in person. Because we do not have the technology to accommodate both in-person and remote at the same time on the House floor, we will continue to do our work remotely on the floor. This is a reasonable compromise for those who want to be in person and those who have COVID-19-related reasons to stay remote.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
I enjoy the opportunity to work through issues, be it remotely or in person, with my colleagues who, though they may have different viewpoints, all are trying to do what is best for Vermonters. It gives me hope when we see such polarization elsewhere in the country that we can work together respectfully in Vermont to get things done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.