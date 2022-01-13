Rep. Maida Townsend
Democrat, South Burlington, Chittenden 7-4
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
State budgeting to meet the needs of Vermonters and their communities in every county, with no one left behind; implementation of a path to restore the health of state employees; and Proposition 2 to remove slavery and Proposition 5, adding reproductive freedom.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
The state budget touches every aspect of life in Vermont, meaning every decision we make in crafting that budget is hot, thoroughly probed and discussed. Inherent is where to apply general fund dollars — state dollars and our most flexible dollars — versus COVID-19 relief dollars, or federal dollars more restricted in usage.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
An issue of import to the state and to our city, namely, is the governance structure of the airport.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
It has been tremendously disappointing that the virus is still in control. Were we to be in person right now, we risk being the epicenter of a super spreader event, as the Legislature is composed of people from all over the state from all sorts of living situations. We would also risk losing a quorum for floor action or committee work. Remotely, even members down with COVID-19 can often still participate. Hopefully, the Omicron surge will work its way through sooner rather than later. Tremendous work has gone into making the Statehouse as safe as possible against the virus while also, thanks to technology, ramping up accessibility and transparency.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
If for only a few hours, to be in person again in the House chamber which, to me, is a sacred place in all that it represents.
