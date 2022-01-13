Rep. John Killacky
Democrat, South Burlington, Chittenden 7-3
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
Maximizing the infusion of COVID-19 federal dollars to support expanding affordable housing and services to our homeless population; investing in workforce development that includes increasing the minimum wage and additional worker protections; and taking meaningful action on our climate crisis.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
Last year, the Legislature issued a formal apology for the state-sponsored eugenics programs that targeted certain populations. As a next step, a truth and reconciliation process will be developed in committee. As well, several anti-discrimination bills will be discussed with testimony from various stakeholders.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
Our mental health care systems need to be expanded to better support those grappling with addiction, homelessness, trauma and mental illness. The women in the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington also need broader programmatic support while incarcerated and when transitioning back into their communities.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
I prefer to meet in person, although virtual meetings provided more access and allowed a wider array of testimony from many new and diverse folks from across the state. When we return in person, it will be important to provide these hybrid virtual opportunities for participation, accessibility and transparency.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again, so to speak?
It was fun to see my South Burlington colleagues in person in the Statehouse even if it was only for one day. In my second term as a legislator, I continue to learn so much from them. I am so proud to be part of the team representing our town.
