Rep. Ann Pugh
Democrat, Chittenden 7-2
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature this session?
My highest priority remains being focused on Vermont’s response to COVID-19: mitigating the impacts it has had on our health, mental health and economy and examining evidence informed strategies to prevent the unnecessary spread of the virus. This includes investing Vermont’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and building a budget focused on recovery that also sets the stage for a strong future that leaves no Vermonter behind. Additional priorities for the Legislature include redistricting, passage of two constitutional amendments, designing strategies to combat climate change, addressing the state’s pension liability as well as the interconnected challenges of homelessness and housing, child care and the workforce.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
I am chair of the House Committee on Human Services and we work on issues related to poverty, substance use, public health, child care, aging Vermonters, foster care and more. By early February we will bring Prop 5, the personal reproductive liberty amendment to the Vermont Constitution to the House floor. If passed, it must then be approved by the voters in November. Other topics will include providing the administration with the continued flexibility required to address Vermonters’ COVID-19 health and human service challenges; examining how to better respond to the housing needs of adults with developmental disabilities; improving the state’s response to the recent increase in opioid deaths; addressing barriers, from access to affordable child care to treatment for substance use, and from being without a home to benefit cliffs for those in poverty.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
An issue that is just beginning to get the attention that it needs: capitalizing on the opportunities possible and challenges presented by the changing demographics of Vermont, both in increased age as well as diversity of our residents.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
This week the House has begun functioning in a hybrid way. Committees will meet in person with the option for remote participation given COVID-19 absences. The full House will be virtual. All our actions continue to be streamed on YouTube. I am looking forward to when it is safe both from a public health and a building perspective to go back to full in-person legislating.
What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?
The Legislature is like a family. Some members you see frequently and others only on big occasions, which are wonderful times to reconnect. I spent much of my summer and fall in smaller committee meetings and so continued to interact with fellow legislators, and I then thoroughly enjoyed seeing everyone at once on Zoom squares and meeting new babies, new grandchildren, catching up on both celebrations and sorrows and just hearing stories of how my fellow legislators spent the past several months.
