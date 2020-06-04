Continuing the nationwide movement to end racism by protest and riot, Vermonters held a Black Lives Matter Protest in Battery Park. It was a powerful statement against police brutality and the racism that still exists in this country. People of all ethnicities gathered together to hear speakers talk about ending racism and the ongoing struggle and fear that people of color deal with every day.
Protesters held up handmade signs with statements of “black lives matter,” “say their names,” “Justice for George,” “I can’t breathe” and so many others, but all of them with the same intent – asking citizens to bring change to America.
After the last speaker, the crowd walked to the police station clapping in unison and chanting “black lives matter.” Protesters linked arms and continued the chant as they moved from the park to the streets. Police stood watch over the large Vermont crowd, as they demanded justice.
Given the violence seen in other U.S. cities, Vermonters should feel proud of the relative lack of tension between police and protesters on Saturday night. The movement overall was empowering and non-violent and will hopefully create the change needed in Vermont and America. Individuals must speak up against racism and end police brutality. This injustice needs to end. Your voice matters.