When last I wrote, we were all experiencing something akin to normalcy, a normalcy unexpectedly fragile and turned upside down by COVID-19.
In the world of House Appropriations, we have now accepted that the budget to cover July 1–June 30, 2021, the FY2021 budget on which we have been working for so many, many weeks, needs to be put away in a file. It has little to do with current reality.
Fiscal parameters at the state level have been changing on a daily basis. Critical has been the loss of anticipated revenue. This loss is due to a combination of virus-associated economic impacts, administration decisions and the deferral of a variety of tax payments.
As of April 3, the projected revenue impact for FY2020 (the fiscal year ending June 30) was a loss of $202 million from the General Fund, $45 million from the Transportation Fund, and $142 million in non-property tax revenues from the Education Fund.
But wait! Has it not been all over the news that Vermont is slated to receive $1.25 billion from the recent federal stimulus bill, the CARES bill?
Yes, but nothing comes from the federal government without “strings.” Use of this $1.25 billion is limited: to costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the virus, that were not accounted for in the most recently approved state budget (that is the FY2020 Budget Adjustment Act), and that were incurred between March 1 and December 30. Note, at least on the face of it, the absence of compensating for lost revenues.
Unsurprisingly, almost all states as well as the National Governors Association have requested loosening the stated restrictions on permitted use.
The U.S. Treasury is issuing its further regulations regarding use of this money on April 12, or earlier. It is expected that the money will then flow to the states on April 24, or thereabouts. There have been any number of people and entities suggesting how the money is to be parsed out or properly used. It is those regulations mid-April which should provide clarity. Somewhere in those regulations are likely to be timeframes. Once we have the $1.25 billion, we need to be sure to “obligate” the money. Otherwise, we risk having to return it. (The administration expects one check to arrive in the amount of $1.25 billion. Call me naïve, but good lord, what a concept!)
So, what do we do?
First, within the emergency context, the administration is actively considering ways to close out FY2020 “in the black.” The afternoon of April 1, the administration was slated to discuss specific, sober budgetary guidance/instructions for the agencies and departments.
Second, the Speaker sent a message last night, April 3, to all House Members sketching out a possible path forward: The Legislature would continue work through April, prioritizing COVID-19 issues; in May, possibly early June, we would have our second Budget Adjustment Act for FY2020 as well as a budget for the first quarter of FY2021; we would then “recess,” coming back for a few weeks in August or early September to act on a budget for the remainder of FY2021.
The administration, the Speaker, the President Pro-Tem of the Senate, and the Joint Fiscal Office all agree that, outside of this timeline, we just will not have solid revenue information on which to craft realistic budgets. Virus-related needs within state government keep changing and who knows what support may, or may not, come from the federal government. The federal government is, after all, discussing yet another COVID-19 bill which might or might not go so far as to alter the parameters of their previous legislation.
Throughout this volatility, you can check out, recorded on YouTube, all Zoom video-conferenced House Appropriations meetings. You can also check out all House Appropriations witness documents on our web page on the legislative web site.
Additionally, a reliable source of on-going fiscal information is the Joint Fiscal Office website on which you will find a multi-sectioned COVID-19 document site. House Appropriations recommends it to you highly. The site and our Joint Fiscal Office staff were just this week recognized nationally for “currency and quality,” and the work is being used by other states as a model. Here is the link: https://ljfo.vermont.gov/subjects/covid-19-documents.
Should you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me by email at mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us or at mftownsend@comcast.net, by phone at 862-7404, at my home at 232 Patchen Road or on the street (from a safe social distance in either case). We will see each other again on Saturday mornings at Duke’s once normalcy is restored. Stay safe, please. Be well.