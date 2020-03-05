In the first half of this session, priority in my committee (General, Housing, & Military Affairs) was given to a number of bills and a resolution affirming the humanity and dignity of marginalized populations, with testimony received from myriad stakeholders, including those with lived experience. Here are a few of the issues taken up.
We worked on a joint resolution apologizing and expressing regret to all Vermonters harmed as a result of discredited eugenics research, and its sterilization and institutionalization policies. Eugenics was a dark chapter in Vermont history. Members of Abenaki bands, Vermonters of mixed racial or French-Canadian heritage, the poor, and people with disabilities were targeted.
Children were removed from families, people were incarcerated or institutionalized, family connections were lost and the sense of kinship and community was destroyed.
In 2019, UVM issued a statement of apology for its “unethical and regrettable” eugenics role. This resolution is an important opportunity for the House to apologize for the harm the eugenics movement caused.
In the House, our focus is to create a Vermont that works for all of us, not just a select few.
My committee worked to develop a Homeless Bill of Rights (H.492). The bill protects people without homes (or perception thereof) against discrimination and includes them in the state’s protected classes.
Congruent with Vermont’s constitution stating Vermonters are “equally free and independent” and all are entitled to the same benefits and protections, the legislative intent of this bill is that a person’s rights, privileges, or access to public services may not be denied of abridged solely because they are without housing.
As Vermont grapples with the unprecedented crisis of people struggling with substance use disorders, Recovery Residences are a key component of treatment alternatives. Studies indicate the need for more than 1,000 additional beds, and communities are working hard to meet the needs of those with substance use disorders.
I introduced legislation (H.783) whose intent is to expand the number of recovery beds available.
My bill creates state-wide definitions and detailed expectations and operational policies. Recovery residence operators are asking for this. Next, it addresses zoning for these homes as single-family residential use. This clarity is essential for both operators and communities. Guidelines and policies for temporary and permanent removal is also addressed to allow a fair due process for both tenants and landlords, balancing individual and community rights.
I continue to learn about the complex realities of recovery from advocates, operators, state administrators from the departments of health, housing and corrections as well as people challenged with substance use disorders.
Visiting South Burlington’s Suburban Square women’s home run by the Vermont Foundation of Recovery illustrated the benefits these kinds of recovery residences provide. The bill was voted out of my committee affirmatively and now resides with the Human Services Committee for their review.
I was disappointed that the House of Representatives could not override the governor’s veto of paid family and medical leave. However, I was heartened that both the Senate and House could override his veto of increasing the minimum wage of two years to $12.55.
Forty thousand of our lowest paid workers deserve this raise if we are to have a fair and equitable Vermont.
Our next monthly legislators’ meeting is on March 23 at the South Burlington Public Library, 6:30–8 p.m. I hope you can join me and your other elected state representatives. I welcome your input – please stay in touch.