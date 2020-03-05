Watching the negotiations of school boards – and other local government boards and commissions – but particularly school boards, I’ve often found myself wondering “Why?”
Let me hasten to add, that I haven’t seen the kind of haggling and machinations on the Champlain Valley School District board, which caused me to wonder “why” in another life in a galaxy far, far away called Georgia or North Carolina. In a year of covering the CVSD board members, I’ve had the impression that, if they weren’t always on the same page, they were at least not only in the same book, but in the same chapter, within pages of each other.
But some time ago, I on occasion did find myself wondering why it was that members were twisting themselves up in knots to hang onto a seat that came with more headaches than accolades.
In closely contested school board races, I’ve wondered if the best way of supporting a friend was to vote against them. And on some very rare occasions I’ve watched school board members who seemed so enamored with the supposed power and cachet that the position was supposedly, or at least in their imagination, bringing them.
How could they actually believe that a school board position was going to raise their position in the world?
However, every time I’ve thought this, I’ve quickly remembered the story my buddy Andy has told about the first night that his father went to a school board training seminar.
Andy’s dad had just been elected to the school board and school board members were required to attend a regional session to learn how to be a school board member.
After a regional meeting in south Georgia, Andy’s father started talking to another new school board member. The new acquaintance suggested, since they both had relatively long drives back home, they should grab a cup of coffee.
Although he was very young, Andy remembers his father’s story about how he’d gone to a greasy spoon to drink coffee and talk with this school board member about what they hoped to do while serving. The other guy told Andy’s dad, “I’m only going to serve on the school board for one term because after that I’m going to run for the legislature. But I’ll only serve one term because after serving on the legislature, I’m going to run for governor.”
“Now get this,” Andy’s dad said, “then this man told me: ‘I’m only going to serve as governor for one term because after that I’m going to run for president.’”
“Andy, I want you to remember this crazy man, who thinks he’s going to go from school board to being president, named …
… Jimmy Carter.”
The Varsity – the world’s largest drive-in is in Atlanta. It’s got a counter about a quarter mile long and at least a hundred people working behind the counter, taking orders. It has at least five dining rooms. The restaurant sits on two city blocks and can accommodate 800 people.
Huge TVs hang on the walls of each of the dining rooms and you can eat and watch the news, which is what I and 799 of my closest friends were doing the night the evening news reported, after one term as governor, Jimmy Carter was going to run for president.
Many of the crowd loved Carter, almost as much as they loved fried food, but everyone laughed. It was hilarious; there was “no way” Jimmy Carter was going to be president.
Becoming president is impossible. This year, there’s “no way” for any of the candidates to win this upcoming presidential election, but there’s no way that no one will win the upcoming presidential election.
And when no one does win, let’s hope they just serve one term.
Because after that they’re going to help build affordable housing.
Scooter MacMillan is a reporter for The Other Paper, Shelburne News and The Citizen. He was a reporter and editor for weekly and daily papers in Georgia and North Carolina and the marketing director of the State Theatre of Georgia before moving to Vermont.