Most everyone I know understands the importance of having a place to call home.
In the southeast quadrant of South Burlington there is an abundance of open space to construct affordable housing and welcome new residents to our City. If done responsibly, that type of development will enhance the quality of life for everyone.
However, right now the issue for South Burlington is the amount of irresponsible development occurring in too many open spaces, especially in the southeast quadrant.
A recent commentary written by Vince Boldoc, representing South Burlington’s Affordable Housing Committee entitled’ “Uniqueness of the Southeast Quadrant,” attempted to address this issue. The article had a major slight and one key omission.
First, by listing the median price of a home in the southeast quadrant and then listing the median income of the residents in this area, the clear implication is that current homeowners here are wealthy elitists who do not want any of their views obstructed with new developments. The residents I know in my neighborhood on Golf Course Road support affordable, responsibly built housing, and I’m sure other residents in the quadrant understand the importance for everyone to have a place to call “home.” To suggest otherwise by comparing existing homeowners here to those in other parts of our city who may have lower incomes and less expensive homes, is unfair and divisive. That’s an insult to the good citizens who live in the southeast quadrant, and quite frankly, to every resident of the city.
Secondly, the article fails to mention the need for responsible, well-built and aesthetically pleasing housing compatible with the existing terrain. Some of the most recent developments along Spear Street and Dorset Road easily fail that standard.
Cheaply designed “cookie cutter” homes are popping up in fields, poorly landscaped, and close to the road without vision barriers. That’s irresponsible development.
For a developer, the need for affordable housing combined with the severely limited market of homes in Vermont, have created the perfect scenario to build cheaply and quickly. I am a part of a coalition of residents who are working with our development review board to get Blackrock Construction Co. to build responsibly in our neighborhood.
They have proposed to squeeze 32 homes into 6.9 acres on the Wheeler property bordering Dorset Street. Even members of our DRB were struck by the cheap design of the homes and commented so, calling them “store fronts.” We hope the developer will make the common sense changes to aesthetics and the development review board will require less density when they meet again to review the proposal.
However, given what the market will bear, developers like Blackrock might just succeed with their plans and continue to build more “cookie cutters.” Commentaries like the one authored by Mr. Bolduc for our Affordable Housing Committee could serve the developer’s interests, give license for more poorly designed homes, and work against affordable, well built, quality housing.
We know developers can design attractive, affordable homes, duplexes, and carriage houses for families. But they won’t if they are not required to do so. They are in this game to make a profit and right now, the southeast quadrant is their gold mine. And keep in mind, what the market will bear will define the word “affordable.”
I am hoping the letter from Mr. Bolduc and our Affordable Housing Committee do not incentivize the quick construction of more cheaply built homes in our allowable open spaces. I believe his letter was well intended and gave accurate data of the existing home prices and incomes of residents. But in doing so, he may have encouraged developers to build irresponsibly, to take advantage of the city’s master plan for families to move into our city, and exploit the strong desire of people to have a place called home.
South Burlington deserves better, the land deserves better, and most of all, new homeowners deserve better.
