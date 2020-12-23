The Dec. 3, 2020, issue of The Other Paper included an article titled, “Working together to conserve/Grassroots effort on Dorset Street.” This item prompted me to reflect on the kind of community I want South Burlington to be.
We are a city of many diverse neighborhoods. To succeed and thrive we need to be a community in which the residents of every neighborhood recognize that we need to support policies that promote the best interests of all city residents — not solely the interests of their neighborhood. At least in terms of the residents who championed the purchase of two of the three lots comprising the proposed Dorset Meadows development (in the Southeast Quadrant, or SEQ), I do not see this larger picture perspective.
Preservation of open space is not the sole priority need facing South Burlington. We need more housing, including new housing having a broad spectrum of prices. Housing in South Burlington is expensive. Part of the reason is the low vacancy rate. Increasing the supply of housing is one way to slow the increase in housing prices.
Removing land that is otherwise suitable for development leaves less land available for new housing, thereby increasing the cost of the remaining land, which adds to the cost of housing. New covenant-based restrictions reduced by more than 90 percent the density allowed on the two lots that were purchased, thereby making way for development of only very high-end homes or non-residential use. The Southeast Quadrant residents that endorse the removal of 37 acres from potential for other than estate-style development are either unaware of or lack appreciation for this consequence. In addition, covenants dramatically restrict development of the other 44 acres included in the Dorset Meadows application. Their view is that all new housing should be built elsewhere in the City. The Southeast Quadrant neighborhood has the highest median household income in Vermont. Adopting a no-build policy there would likely exacerbate this exclusivity, as opposed to promoting inclusion and opportunity, hallmarks of a thriving and enlightened community.
In addition, the article lends itself to the inference that South Burlington has, historically, done a poor job of protecting the Southeast Quadrant’s natural resources from development. The facts do not support this representation. Of the Southeast Quadrant’s 3,200 acres, 1,607, or half, are already protected from development due to Natural Resource Protection zoning. This does not include an additional few hundred acres that are protected by Master Plan or other binding agreements (for example, South Village). Of the remaining land about 320 acres are available and appropriate for development. How do we achieve inclusion and opportunity in the SEQ if this land is made off limits for housing?
Last, we are an aging community. South Burlington’s median age is 42 (up from 40 in 2010), compared to Chittenden County’s median of 37. Plus, our senior cohort is growing over 3 percent annually at the same time the under-18 group shrinks by about two percent each year. We need an ongoing infusion of new and, especially, younger residents to replace those of us that retire elsewhere or reach the end of our days. Our success and vibrancy depend on this new blood. It is not in our interest to stagnate.
In short, this article tells me that South Burlington residents who are troubled by the message of this article need to reach out more and communicate better about the need to support policies that promote the best interests of all — policies that look beyond one’s local neighborhood.
Sandy Dooley is a 48-year resident of South Burlington. A former city councilor, she is vice-chair of the city’s affordable housing committee and, earlier this year, ended a nine-year stint on Champlain Housing Trust’s board of directors. The views expressed in this commentary are hers and do not necessarily represent those of the affordable housing committee.
