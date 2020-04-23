“What a difference a day makes...” are the lyrics Dinah Washington croons in her beautiful song, only I would change the first line to “What a difference a month makes” and apply that to the novel corona virus.
And what a difference it has made.
Do you remember when the city’s agenda was jam-packed with Interim Zoning, construction on the new library/senior center, ongoing design work for a recreation facility and all the other projects occupying City departments on top of routine maintenance?
All that came to a screeching halt in March when Gov. Scott declared a state of emergency and effectively closed all non-essential businesses.
I am not usually a worry wart but in times like these I find myself awake at 3 am thinking about all the downstream effects of the pandemic.
Worrying about first responders and health care workers on the front lines in ambulances, nursing homes, ERs, and ICUs.
Worrying about people who work in those “non-essential” jobs who have suddenly lost their income.
Worrying about families that have to learn to live together very closely for a long time and those families that don’t get along who are at risk of domestic violence.
Worrying about older people who live alone and need support from loved ones. The effects on our country are dramatic and life changing and will persist for possibly years. In times like these we need calm, confident, unselfish, fact-based leadership.
At least we have that at local and state levels.
The current effect of the pandemic on the city is worrisome. Normal work has been disrupted by work-from-home orders for non-essential employees.
Public Safety, Fire and Sewer have to be manned as usual. Keeping our employees safe and healthy is paramount. Keeping the city running is next. Now we have to look at the other side effects. Since March property tax payments were complete just after the shutdown, tax revenue was on track. But our economy is a complex web of people and businesses with transactions among them all that depend on velocity of money.
No velocity will have enormous effects on tax receipts. We count on roughly $4 million from the local rooms/meals/sales tax. We know it will be less when the state sends us our share. The next fiscal budget was based on projected income from the previous year and that means we need to take some action now to reduce spending.
Some employees will be furloughed very soon. Department budgets are basically frozen. The city council will be asking the state to extend by one year the time we can incur debt in the TIF district.
We also will probably wait until June to decide on another IZ extension. We need to discuss whether DRB meetings should continue on a virtual platform. City council will have had three meetings online by the time you read this.
And don’t forget that the school district needs to propose another budget and the board of civil authority has to decide the safety measures needed to perform the polling.
This virus is testing our mettle. But I know that if we take each responsibility we will be able to minimize the damage to our population and our economy.
You know the drill. Wash your hands. Maintain social distancing. Make your own simple mask and wear it when shopping for groceries. Get outside. Donate to your local charities. Call your remote friends and loved ones and share your experiences and listen in return. Dinah Washington got it right in her song. “What a difference a day makes, and the difference is you.”