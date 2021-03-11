The school board would like to thank the South Burlington community for its support on Town Meeting Day. The fiscal year 2022 budget of $55,623,080 passed 53-47 percent.
The $2.5 million capital improvement bond passed 59-41 percent. Article IV, which allows for the use of any budget surplus from fiscal year 2021 to cover unanticipated, un-reimbursed COVID-related expenses in fiscal year 2022, passed 77-23 percent.
About 38 percent of registered voters participated in the election.
The passage of these measures ensures that the district has the resources it needs to be able to offer students the classes, co-curricular activities, and support services necessary to meet our goals – academic proficiency, personal development, disposition for lifelong learning, and citizenship.
Because the budget and the bond passed in a timely manner, the district can prepare for the next school year in an orderly way even as we continue to deal with the significant impact of COVID-19.
The district estimates that the approved budget will result in a residential tax rate decrease of approximately 9.68 percent based on the most recent numbers we have received from the state. Yield and equalized pupils, two important factors determined by the state and used in determining our tax rates, can still change through the end of the legislative session. Join us for board meetings (our next is on March 17 at 7 p.m.) or reach out to us via email for updates as we receive them.
The board would also like to welcome our two new school board members — Travia Childs who won the 2-year seat with 59 percent of the vote and Rebecca Day who won the 3-year seat with 58 percent of the vote.
They hit the ground running with great questions and insights during their first board meeting on March 3. As it does after each election, the board reorganized at its March 3 meeting. I was elected chair, and Brian Minier was elected clerk of the board. The full board will participate in training at our working session on March 31. The working session is a public meeting with a limited agenda, and community members wishing to understand more about policy governance, or the work of the board are welcome to attend via Zoom.
Our new board members have big shoes to fill with the retirement of Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Martin LaLonde from the board. Elizabeth and Martin had a combined 26 years of dedicated service on the board. They have left a lasting positive impact on the district, for which we are extremely grateful.
