Occasionally, when I am with a client working diligently to lose weight, there comes a time when the scale stops moving just a pound or two before crossing a particularly significant line.
This always triggers a giggle about whether the scale “knows” there is a meaningful threshold on the horizon. Of course, it doesn’t, as the scale is merely mechanical objective feedback.
However, I’ve seen this happen several times – when someone is working to get under 200 pounds, back to “one-derland,” as we call it.
Recently this happened with a woman (let’s call her Jane) who dropped steadily toward her personal weight goal of going from 165 to 140 pounds.
As the scale neared 150 pounds, it suddenly stopped dropping. For three weeks, Jane saw the scale bounce around from 151 to 155, teasing towards the 140s but not getting there.
I did everything I could to rally Jane’s motivation to do the work necessary to cross this symbolic line. Then, Jane said, “I think I’m afraid of how hard it’s going to be to maintain the lighter weight once I get there.”
Her insight and candor were remarkable, and this recognition afforded an effective avenue for troubleshooting.
Anyone who’s lost weight knows initial weight loss is one part of the effort, while maintaining the healthier weight is another long-term effort.
For many people, myself included, healthy weight management is a continuing effort involving daily attention. It’s a choice, and it’s harder than not paying attention to the quality and quantity of food.
But when we make a lifestyle of healthy eating and physical activity, we establish a new relationship with food, transitioning to using food for physical needs rather than emotional needs, and finding the upsides of physical activity rather than thinking only about the uncomfortable huffing and puffing.
That new, healthier relationship with food and activity might not be our first nature, or even our second nature, so it takes time to cultivate.
It can be hard to see ourselves succeeding and continue that success for the long term when we’re at the beginning of the process. Someone might be thinking, “How am I ever going to make this work?”
My favorite metaphor for this situation is a winding path through the woods. Each curve reveals a new part of the path. Walk forward, see the next curve. Walk further, see further. Long range clarity is limited by the very nature of the path. We must go around one corner to see what’s next. It’s like almost anything in life.
When my children were toddlers, I could not fathom ever handing over the car keys. Last week, I drafted this essay after my younger son picked me up and drove us to vote together. I can’t quite say it felt “normal” or “second nature” to do this with him, but, somehow, I made it through the child-driving/voting event without crying, fainting, or otherwise becoming incapacitated. We adjust.
The things we do regularly become normal, so it’s important that those regular things are healthy.
Jane will push forward. There will be trepidation, frustration, steps forward and maybe even steps backwards. But, with support and accountability, she will see her goals come to light and then she’ll take the next curve in the path. Press on.
See you out there.
Heather Hewitt Main, M.Ed., of Main Wellness Works, is a certified Personal Fitness Trainer and has worked as an instructor and presenter on public health education since 1989. Reach her at heather@mainwellness.com.