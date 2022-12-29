Too often the discussion between building much-needed housing and protecting the environment has become an either-or proposition. This is a false construction.
We need to update our thinking and vision for the future. The year 2023 is so different from the way it was just 20 years ago. The pressure to build and conserve has grown immensely, and we must move forward with both in mind.
No one doubts the need for more housing. The question is: What type of housing and where should it be built? Foremost, we need apartments for those who prefer apartment living. Most of us began renting first before home ownership was a possibility and many may retire into apartments again. We need to understand that a home today can no longer mean what it meant 20 years ago.
Many people now choose to live in apartments, duplexes, townhouses and condominiums to be close to parks and bike and walking paths that provide convenient access to stores, schools, libraries and other community amenities. Many also prefer to use public transportation and not to budget the expense of a car.
Somehow, we must shift our definition of a home created by the car culture advocates after World War II and promoted by the oil and gas companies along with the auto industry. Prior to that time, most people lived in city apartments and in the centers of rural towns. Very few commuted by car. If people needed to travel a long distance, they took public transportation, especially to and from work. All this changed with the excitement and freedom given to us by car ownership. Unfortunately, where people lived followed suit with suburban neighborhoods sprawling across the landscape, including in South Burlington.
We are now at a moment in history when we must change our approach to planning. The Dec. 17 issue of the New York Times included an article on emissions that clearly illustrates that the denser the development, the less pollution. A lot of South Burlington, especially in the southeast quadrant, is still an open, rural landscape that requires car culture living, and until people transition to electric vehicles, gasoline-powered cars will continue to be destructive to the environment because of the increase of emissions.
The article further states, “We need to be building smaller homes in denser places, closer together, and closer to jobs and to public transportation.” Controlling sprawl and promoting smart growth development is not a choice any more. It’s a survival necessity. Fortunately, that’s what we have begun to do on Market Street and need to do along the Route 2 and Route 7 corridors. This type of core development is especially critical for those who are seeking more affordable housing. Typically, those residents that need to walk, ride or take public transportation whenever possible.
We now also know that it’s in rural areas where some of the worst environmental pollution occurs, and surely that is true in the southeast quadrant. Thanks to these recent investigations done by the Times, we know that transit-friendly neighborhoods have some of the lowest emissions per household nationwide. Emissions from housing (construction and maintenance), services (health care and education), food (production) and goods (manufacturing) all contribute to emissions, but transportation (gasoline, motor oil, air travel, vehicle manufacturing, etc.) tops the list of activities contributing harmful emissions into the environment.
By following the principles for smart growth development, we can provide modern, 21st century housing, and move away from the suburban Levittown lots from the previous century. Families lived well before the birth of suburbia, and there is no reason we cannot return to that type of housing today.
Gone are the days of 20th century homes seen in Butler Farms, Cider Mill, South Village and surrounding golf courses. The recent Spear Meadows development under construction and the pending Vermont Superior Court decision on a proposal to pack 32 more homes inside the Wheeler Park Nature Park are the clearest, recent examples of sprawling car culture Levittowns that should never be built.
Real estate agents, funding institutions and developers can still profit from a variety of city and town core housing developments, and town planners can provide us with the zoning leadership to make this shift.
Again, it’s not like we have other options. We should be in a serious 21st century planning mode. Conserving the remaining environment will directly help mitigate the impacts of carbon in the air, provide relief from heat domes and severe weather events, allow for the proper filtration of water before it runs into streams and lakes, protect the remaining wildlife habitat and, of course, provide all of us with the physical beauty of open meadows and forested woodlands with trails and vistas accessible to everyone in our city. Conserved land and city-owned parkland are a wonderful gift for all residents and visitors.
And so, building more housing and conserving land should complement each other. This is not an issue of NIMBYism. This is an issue of our children’s survival and understanding the importance of the remaining natural environment surrounding us.
Nor is this a time to complain about taller buildings inside our defined core, wider sidewalks, and more bike and walking paths, crosswalks and pedestrian-friendly greenspaces in place of massive parking lots. Infill projects that create a livable and enjoyable city experience must be the wave of the future.
Everyone deserves a place to call home, but in the right location designed with the future in mind. Everyone also deserves to experience the joy, comfort and beauty of natural areas, knowing at the same time that preserving remaining lands helps fight the climate crisis rapidly closing in on us.
For our children’s future we must act now.
John Bossange is a board member on the South Burlington Land Trust, serves on the city’s natural resource and conservation committee.
