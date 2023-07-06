As I thought about what the 4th of July meant to me this year, I had to dig deep.
The unelected ultra conservatives who have hijacked the Supreme Court and overturned Roe v. Wade with the help of an impeached and indicted former president have now voted to overturn affirmative action in higher education, to allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers and to block student debt relief for millions of struggling Americans.
In moments like this, I am reminded of James Baldwin’s poignant words: “I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”
While this past week revealed some of our darkest, most unprecedented days in our democracy, we still have the power to dissent. We can and we must.
As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in her dissent on the court’s affirmative action ruling, Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC: “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
And Justice Sotomayor laid out the stakes in her dissent on LGBTQ equality, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis: “The Supreme Court of the United States declares that a particular kind of business, though open to the public, has a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” Sotomayor wrote. “The court does so for the first time in its history.”
While the Supreme Court is attacking racial justice, equality and access to higher education, the vast majority of Americans disagree. We are in a fight for the soul of this nation, and fundamentally, what it means to be American and what kind of country our children will inherit. This is not a fight we can give up, nor can we afford to lose.
After this 4th of July, I hope you will join me in loving this country enough to openly criticize those who would tear down the promise of liberty and justice for all. We must ensure government reflects the will of the people before it’s too late. We must dissent.
Happy Independence Day.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat from Shelburne, serves the towns of South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Milton, Burlington, St. George, Westford, Underhill, Jericho, Richmond, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Bolton in the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.