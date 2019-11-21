A dozen or so years ago, several Vermont educators – either already retired or close to retirement – invested in a scam. I was one of them. Each of us, highly educated and generally considered cognitively pretty sharp, made a very foolish decision. We invested serious amounts of money in a film project. We trusted the film’s promoter. He was a well-respected Vermonter, for heaven’s sake. We supported the optimistic and wholesome message of the film. The returns on our investments would be greater than the investments themselves. We were blind to classic warning signs and, bottom line, we ignored the cardinal rule of investing: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Last month, representatives of FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, were in South Burlington to engage in an investor education forum. Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, played a major role in the discussion. The bottom-line takeaway from the evening? If an investment opportunity seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Here is some of the food-for-thought from that evening:
• Characteristics of “prime targets” for perpetrators of investment fraud: Self-reliant in decision-making, optimistic, above-average financial knowledge, above-average income, college-educated, having experienced a recent health or financial setback, or open to new ideas or sales pitches.
• Tactics employed by perpetrators of fraud: Dangling the prospect of remarkable payback on the investment, claiming reputable or expert investment knowledge or authority, purporting that other “savvy” investors have already invested, offering a “special deal just for you” or suggesting limited availability of access to this “deal.”
• Red flags which should set off all manner of “red alert” alarms: “Guarantees” of an investment’s performance, offers of unregistered securities, claims of steady returns regardless of economic conditions or a very complex investing technique supposedly linked to better than average results.
And here, gleaned from a FINRA survey, is some interesting data regarding victims of investment fraud. Seventy percent of victims made their investment based primarily on advice from friends or family. One in eight victims did not check if the person offering the “chance of a lifetime” had a criminal background. If dealing with securities investments, one in seven victims did not check the status the would-be professional’s licensing or registration. And, three times as many investors who attended a “free investment seminar” wound up as fraud victims than those who did not attend such a session.
Of note regarding the “free investment seminar” held at our local hotel and at which all of this information was shared: No investment products were mentioned or promoted, and no investment products could be anywhere on the premises, nor promoted anywhere on the premises.
Here in the words of Commissioner Pieciak is what prompted the seminar, “I encourage Vermonters to attend the Investor Forum as an important first step in developing a financial plan that will secure their future. Data suggests we have some room to improve as a state with 22% of Vermonters having spent more than their income during the last year, and 49% lacking a rainy-day fund. The Investor Forum will provide an overview of basic investment principles and unbiased tools to help folks get back on track financially.”
I have the full, rather substantial, packet of materials distributed if anyone would like to borrow them.
A special note for those of us “of a certain age” – if you have investment accounts and have questions or concerns, FINRA has a special securities helpline for seniors. The web site is finra.org/seniorhelpline. The phone is 844-574-3577, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
And if you are curious, the money lost those years ago from my own rainy-day fund has been, painfully and slowly, replaced. Remember, remember: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
As I do every fall, I have been walking my legislative district, going door-to-door wherever accessible. I have been bringing around my card, asking, “What’s on your mind?”
Please be sure to let me know what you want on my radar screen. Contact me by email at mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us or at mftownsend@comcast.net, by phone at 862-7404, at my home at 232 Patchen Road, on the street, or at Duke’s Public House (aka Trader Duke’s) from 8:30 –9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.