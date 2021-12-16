The Vermont Department of Health defines food insecurity as “the lack of access to enough food to fully meet basic needs at all times due to lack of financial resources.” This results in frequent or regular bouts of hunger experienced by both children and adults. Since children are still in various stages of development, the negative impact on their health and well-being is particularly acute.
As I learned in October at a two-day conference on hunger, one of seven children in Vermont is food insecure.
Around Thanksgiving, the Vermont Foodbank advertised that one of 10 Vermonters was said to be food insecure before the pandemic, and now it’s one of three Vermonters living with food insecurity. This is despite the substantial infusion of federal dollars, which enabled the state to make pandemic-related allocations for food distribution.
It is possible to be dismissive and to question these sets of numbers. Nonetheless, just one of the Vermont Foodbank’s programs paints yet another stark picture. VeggieVanGo is the program where trucks arrive at a pre-determined gathering place, such as a school, with large bins of fresh food. Last summer, the number of households the program served per month averaged 2,800 to 3,000. In September, over 5,800 households were served, and the foodbank expects to see that level of need continue throughout the holidays.
From this one program alone, this year, the Vermont Foodbank expects to distribute two million pounds of fresh food for hungry people in Vermont communities. (Along with the fresh food, VeggieVanGo also offers cooking demos and taste tests of the vegetables available, paired with recipes and cooking tips, in conjunction with an outreach team to help people sign up for food assistance programs.)
That October conference took a deep dive into the many faces of hunger in Vermont: Children, the elderly, new Americans, LGBTQ, Black and Indigenous Vermonters, and other Vermonters of color, working families and college students.
College students? I truly had no idea. There is a confluence of factors: rising cost of living expenses, books, labs and fees; tight budgets toward the end of semesters; and the basic realities of income inequality.
As stated at the beginning of the session about hunger on Vermont campuses, “some students have their parents’ support, some of us need to support our parents.”
At the University of Vermont, the state’s “flagship,” where one of five students is identified as food insecure, a group of concerned students created Rally Cats. This food pantry is expanding beyond food to include paper products, pet supplies and other such basics.
It is also using social media to encourage students to sign up for resources such as 3Squares, and to underscore and reassure fellow students that food insecurity is not a rite of passage.
The university offers the Swipe Out Hunger program. Students can donate meal ticket points, available for other students to access. Typically, approximately 30 students accessed the program. Now, that number has grown to 200.
UVM also has a website dedicated to the food insecurity phenomenon on campus: uvm.edu/foodhelp. I was astonished.
Many faces of hunger are right in South Burlington, where approximately one of four children depend on free or reduced-cost school meals. Since opening in November 2019, the South Burlington Food Shelf on Dorset Street has provided the following level of support to residents: 75 pounds of food each month per household; 117,000 pounds of food per year; 371 households per year; and 992 people per year. Here, in South Burlington.
Again, it is possible to be dismissive, but regardless of the lens applied, the number of Vermonters needing food assistance is astounding.
My opinion only: Not a single Vermonter should have to live food insecure. Each of us who is not food insecure can do something to help, whether donating goods or dollars to local food shelves or the Vermont Foodbank, which connects with community partners across the state.
We can support local community meals. We can take a basket to a family we know to be struggling. The options are limitless.
My opinion only: How can any of us, in good conscience, not try to help?
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.