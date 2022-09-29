Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George should not have been so lenient in her prosecution of Bruce Erdmann for the multiple deaths that occurred in his South Burlington home a year ago.
This criticism is not without significant deliberation and recognition that, as a member of the public, I lack the full details to which the state’s attorney is privileged. Nevertheless, I offer a different perspective as a physician with both public health experience and training in forensic pathology. I write neither out of spite nor anger toward Erdmann for his admittedly wanton disregard for the safety of his friends and family, but rather as a plea to see a future Vermont without these completely unnecessary tragedies.
The state attorney’s stance on drug charges appropriately emphasizes rehabilitation and reintegration rather than the punitive mentality of the post-Reagan era. However, this stance fails to appropriately distinguish between the decriminalization of substance use, an established psychiatric diagnosis to which certain segments of the population are naturally more predisposed, and the irresponsible endangerment of individuals who struggle with substance use.
What do I mean by this? An imperfect analogy would be intoxicated driving. Alcohol use is certainly not illegal, and we know driving while intoxicated poses a risk to the driver, the passengers in the car and the general population. Societally, we have appropriately outlawed driving after drinking excessively. It makes sense.
Most adults, and frankly even teenagers, plan ahead to avoid the unnecessary risks of driving while drunk. We do not prosecute passengers who are intoxicated, and we have two federal amendments that prove the outlawing of alcohol use is a bad idea. We do, however, aggressively prosecute intoxicated drivers as they place the lives of others at risk.
Changes in how we confront opioids must change. This is especially true with the increasing prevalence of high-potency synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. You do not need to look much farther than the morgue. From experience I can tell you there are two populations that are seen with greater frequency than any others: the elderly with multiple comorbid conditions and the young healthy 20-something with a single problem — opioid abuse.
There is a plethora of socioeconomic factors that underlie the root of this crisis as well as, in my opinion, the criminal conduct of individuals such as the Sacklers, the family behind Purdue Pharma. Nonetheless, these forces are only responsible for the substance use itself, not the true tragedy it brings: the death of our friends and our family.
We cannot easily fix the former issues, but we can do something about the latter. There is no simple solution for that first group I mentioned, the elderly with comorbidities, but we have a pocket-sized life-saving drug for the latter. It’s called Narcan (naloxone), a safe and effective opioid overdose antidote that fits in your pocket. If we had a medicine like Narcan for things like heart attacks or trauma in automobile accidents, it is no exaggeration to say medicine would change overnight.
Brian Miller, 29, of South Burlington, who died of a drug overdose at Erdmann’s home on June 29, 2021, was one of the closest and dearest people in my life, which is a sentiment echoed by an uncharacteristically high number of current Chittenden County residents and those who grew up here. It is difficult to describe to you how profoundly Miller’s death has affected me and those close to him. I do not want to hide from the fact that he suffered from and fought against substance use for a substantial portion of his life.
Destigmatizing substance use and reducing the shame associated with a psychiatric disorder allows for greater rates of treatment and recovery. After his death, I now carry Narcan in my glove compartment to have ready anywhere I go.
The heart of my criticisms against Sarah George and her leniency with Erdmann is this: Erdmann had shown a disregard for the safety of those within his home on two separate instances prior to Miller’s death. He opted to buy quiet irresponsibility and the avoidance of minor drug charges, but he paid for it with the irreplaceable safety of those to whom he supplied fatal or near-fatal substances, knowingly or otherwise.
For this irresponsibility, which led to two deaths and a third near-death, he is charged with only misdemeanors. I would like to be clear on this point: this mentality does not destigmatize substance abuse, it destigmatizes irresponsibility. Would you treat a drunk driver who caused the death of a passenger or another motorist with the same leniency? I suspect not.
To the Legislature: As a medical doctor I both strongly support safe use sites while simultaneously supporting severely increasing the penalties for drug charges in locations that do not have Narcan easily accessible. In locations with sober monitors and Narcan, I encourage greater amnesty.
We must use a bold-point marker to draw a clear distinction between substance use and irresponsible abuse. Within this distinction lies the difference between a chronic, but treatable disorder, and a fatal one that strips us of our closest family.
To The Other Paper readers: Regardless of how you feel about illicit substance use, consider picking up free Narcan from one of many locations listed at Addiction Help Vermont’s website, including the Howard Center in Burlington. You may never know what circumstances may arise in your life and intervening at the right moment could be the most life-altering decision you ever make for a friend, family or stranger.
Ryan Landvater of Williston is a graduate of University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and a resident physician in pathology at the University of Michigan.
