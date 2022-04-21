Earth Day is April 22. This annual opportunity to take stock and demonstrate support for environmental protection was initiated in 1970. Today, events are coordinated globally and involve people in approximately 200 countries. The official theme this year is “Invest in Our Planet.”
It should be no surprise but investing in our planet is a priority for the Vermont Legislature. Currently, numerous related bills are actively working through the legislative process. Here are only six of them:
• H.715 establishes a clean heat standard.
• H.518 creates a municipal fuel switching grant program.
• H.606 addresses community resilience and biodiversity protection.
• H.740 creates a climate action office.
• S.148 addresses environmental justice in Vermont.
• S.234 makes proposed changes to Act 250.
I encourage you to follow their progress on the legislative website, legislature.vermont.gov.
These bills carry various appropriations. Additionally, the House-passed 2023 budget includes funding related to climate action. Examples include general fund spending of $35 million for transportation electrification infrastructure and incentives, $5 million for advanced metering infrastructure, $131 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars targeted primarily for weatherization and electrification, and $107 million for clean water initiatives.
The House proposal also authorizes and funds what looks to be a national first: an official state climate forester.
The context for these investments is the Vermont Climate Action Plan, adopted Dec. 1, 2021, by the Vermont Climate Council. The plan, which contains 234 specific action steps, is designed to help the state meet emissions reduction requirements outlined in the Global Warming Solutions Act (Act 153 of 2020) to deal with climate change.
The emissions reduction requirement alone is a mammoth task. The mandate — not goal — is to cut our greenhouse gas pollution to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. This translates into a reduction from 8.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide to 5.18 million metric tons.
The most recent reading dates from 2018 at 8.64 million metric tons. Yes, that is correct. After an increase to 9.98 million metric tons in 2005, we are back to where we were in 1990. Transportation and thermal (building heating) are by far the sectors posing the greatest challenges.
A big boost for our climate to-do list is anticipated through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In the transportation sector, at least $2.2 billion is expected. This includes, over a period of five years, $21 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, $83 million for public transit, $355 million for water infrastructure, and at least $100 million for broadband.
These funds will not be forthcoming without our providing up to a 20 percent state match all five years, a match that cannot be made by using other federal dollars. Disciplined budgeting must go hand-in-hand with disciplined project delivery.
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act investments for water infrastructure will likewise be received over five years and will also require a state match — 10 percent in the first two years and 20 percent in the final three years. Funds are anticipated mid to late summer: $9.5 million to the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund this year, increasing to $13 million by 2026; and $19 million to the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund this year, increasing to $26 million by 2026.
Vermont will also receive $30 million, each of five years, for lead service line replacement, and that does not require a state match. The state also anticipates receiving $500,000 for the clean water fund to grapple with chemical contaminants (no state match required), and which will increase to $1.125 million by 2026, as well as $8 million for five years to the drinking water fund.
There will also be $8 million a year for five years targeting Lake Champlain water quality projects. This funding is in addition to an on-going annual total maximum daily load-related appropriation of $6 million through the Environmental Protection Agency and Lake Champlain Basin Program. Additionally, there are millions anticipated to help clean up 12 Superfund sites and the more than 5,000 brownfield properties in Vermont, with state cost-share requirements waived.
The largesse of federal support is extraordinary. Our task of environmental stewardship, in all its iterations, is extraordinary. Yet we are so small. Are we foolish to think that all our efforts can amount to more than a whistle in the wind? The secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources had an answer: Even though our impact may be negligible in the big picture, there is nonetheless “a moral imperative, an obligation” to the common good.
That works for me philosophically. It also supports the concept of our being responsible for cleaning up our own mess.
Reach out with questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A South Burlington legislative delegation forum is scheduled for Monday, April 25, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by the South Burlington Public Library in the community room with remote participation available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.