I hope this issue of The Other Paper finds you healthy and safely navigating all the rules and suggestions to avoid coronavirus.
I have personally witnessed good social distancing during my daily walks and the occasional supermarket visit. Our world has certainly changed since the March elections and the new stay-at-home orders add another dimension to our daily lives.
The city administration has been diligent implementing guidelines for our city during the pandemic. The goal is to function safely, provide critical services in a responsible way and, foremost, keep our employees healthy and virus free.
All non-essential staff members are working from home, and daily updates and meetings are virtual. To date there have been only four employees who implemented self-imposed isolation due to potential exposure. Fortunately, no one has tested positive as I write this.
The council agreed to waive all late fees for cat and dog licenses until May 1. You still need to register but may drop off checks in the drop box outside city hall after the April 1 city deadline without extra cost or register online for a small additional fee.
The pandemic will greatly impact city revenues. The city receives revenue from multiple sources, not just property taxes.
An important one is the local options tax from sales, rooms and meals. Management estimates those collections will be greatly diminished, significantly affecting the 1% local options tax we receive.
The full impact will not be known until the summer payment for the local option tax, half is credited to FY20 and half to FY21.
As a result, during this period of emergency, a temporary budget freeze is in place. All spending is related to emergency operations and processing of expenditures made prior to March 18 only. Departments have been asked to identify capital projects slated for FY 21 to put on hold.
The pension fund line item could be the most problematic given the current stock market. Meeting payroll and benefits and necessary expenses are the city’s highest priorities. On a positive note, both fire and police calls have been down and for the moment our crews have sufficient masks and safety devices.
It’s hard to adequately express my admiration for the incredible leadership by management and dedication of all employees. Their immediate focus on the crisis at hand, following safe and appropriate actions, will keep the city on a sound financial footing and our residents safe.
City council meetings are totally electronic, and agendas are limited to necessary items.
Once it is safe and full public participation is possible, we can return to a more normal agenda. Interim zoning discussions and decisions are on hold for both the council and planning commission. Meanwhile, the city planning team will work on translating the various reports into draft LDRs.
We anticipate reviewing them, sharing with the public for input in early May, pending the coronavirus situation. It is most likely that interim zoning will need to be extended in order to adopt any changes in an open and transparent process.
South Burlington is a strong community. There are things we all can do to help our neighbors and businesses to weather this storm. Common Roots is offering curbside meals to go that support our local farmers and students. The proceeds help support fifth grade programming. You can purchase meals Tuesdays between 4:30-6:30 p.m. The South Burlington Food Shelf remains open. Food donations are welcomed Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Most importantly, please stay safe, wash your hands, keep your distance and remember those who might appreciate a little help. Thank you all for hanging in there!