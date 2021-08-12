Over the gate to Auschwitz the Nazis hung a lie: Arbeit macht frei. It means “Work makes you free,” but most of the victims who passed under the sign experienced neither work nor freedom, but only choking fear and death. Most of the remnant spared to do slave labor died doing it. A few survived to the verge of death when they were rescued by the Soviet army.
I saw another sign yesterday that brought this to mind. It’s spray-painted on a 30-foot storage container that sits on a vacant lot. This inscription reads “Vaccines = Slavery.”
It was scrawled by someone who knows nothing about slavery, in concentration camps or the antebellum South. As for vaccines, rather than enslaving us, they’ve freed us from the sickness and death that went by names like smallpox and polio, diphtheria and tetanus, typhoid and cholera, rabies and rubella. Vaccines are why once common childhood diseases no longer ravage American classrooms. It’s how COVID-19 could have been tamed had enough of us been willing to take the shot.
I’m not equating anti-vaccinators and anti-maskers with Nazis. Even U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was comfortable blaming California wildfires on Jewish space lasers, felt compelled to retreat from likening Congress’s mask mandate to the Third Reich law that required Jews to wear gold stars.
Greene’s anti-masking rant is, however, evidence of the error and attitude common among politicians who share her views. First, the stars weren’t gold, which makes them sound like awards American kindergarteners might bring home. They were yellow and part of a multicolor Nazi badge system that identified your “crime.” This seemingly minor lapse, like her misstatement of the HIPAA law to justify her secrecy about her own vaccination status, is indicative of her casual disregard for fact and truth.
Second, she’s illogical. There is no rational equivalence between requiring one segment of a group to wear a badge intended to punitively distinguish them from the rest of the group, as the Nazis did, and requiring every member of the group to wear the same badge, in this case a face mask intended to protect the whole group from illness, as Congress did.
Third, much of what she says is either deliberately inflammatory or insane. She has variously called for the execution of Nancy Pelosi, endorsed the existence of a video showing Hillary Clinton cutting a child’s face off, falsely stated that Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar aren’t real members of Congress because they didn’t swear on a Bible, claimed that the Parkland shooting was faked, alleged that the Las Vegas shooting was perpetrated by Second Amendment opponents to frighten gun owners, and denied the existence of a “so-called plane” that struck the Pentagon on 9/11.
Our era’s scribes and hypocrites are culpable for leading us astray, but we bear responsibility for following them. When TV personality Tucker Carlson declares, “There’s no evidence that white supremacists were responsible for what happened on Jan. 6. That’s a lie,” he’s the actual liar. When he blames the Texas power outage on windmills, he’s lying. When he tells us “there actually was meaningful voter fraud” in Georgia, there wasn’t. And Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t “the guy who created COVID.”
I could go on, from Laura Ingraham to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Trump himself, but the tragedy is that most of you who refuse to take the vaccine or wear masks likely won’t change your minds except on your deathbeds, or when you’re watching helplessly through glass as someone else dies.
You lay claim to individual liberty, except freedom isn’t supposed to mean selfishness. I have no more right to endanger you or your children with my germs than I do by driving drunk in my car.
Neither do you.
If George Washington could inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox in 1777 and sign the nation’s first quarantine act in 1796, and if I could take the Salk vaccine in 1955, you’d think we could be vaccinated and wear face masks for the sake of the public good in 2021. Yet only half of us are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The seven states with the lowest vaccination rates account for half the new COVID cases and hospitalizations.
When the founders warned that the threat to our republic would come from within, they didn’t imagine we might literally kill ourselves and endanger our children to advance a political agenda. They were more concerned with what history taught them about the threat to freedom from factions that put party above country and from a future demagogue who would, in Washington’s words, place “his own ambitious views” above “the interest of his country.”
They had no idea half of us would one day be too obsessed with opposing face masks to oppose a tyrant.
Make no mistake. The Jan. 6 attack on Congress was an attempt by a defeated president and his political allies to overturn a lawful election and overthrow the government.
“Save America,” said Trump.
“Stop the steal,” said Trump.
“Fellas, I need 11,000 votes,” said Trump.
“Just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen.”
“Fight like hell.”
At Gettysburg President Lincoln told us that bloody war was testing whether a republic founded on freedom and equality could endure.
Now we’re the ones being tested.
History and our children wait for our answer.
I fear what our answer will be.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
