I serve on the Vermont House Appropriations Committee, and within my portfolio are eight sections of the state budget, one of which is the Vermont Department of Libraries. I encourage you to visit the department’s website. Be prepared to have windows and doors open. Be prepared to spend time on an information adventure and an otherwise unplanned learning opportunity.
Broadly speaking, the department provides these possibilities through a construct of “Information and Access” and “Library Advancement.” The department serves as state government’s library and provides services such as research to state government and state employees. The department also serves as a key support to public and academic libraries across the state, not only in normal times or normal ways.
During the pandemic, for example, the department collaborated with 186 libraries to work out how to cope throughout the shutdown. The help included distribution of personal protective equipment, grants for ventilation systems and technology to extend Wi-Fi into and beyond parking lots, availability of enhanced digital library services and e-books, and extension of the inter-library courier service to the furthest and most remote spots in the state.
The inter-library loan system continues for us now, in more normal times. It is known as CLOVER: Collaborative Libraries of Vermont. Member libraries can search library holdings around the state and place loan requests. Then the courier service delivers. Find Collaborative Libraries of Vermont at the department’s homepage — and an almost overwhelming number of options for your adventuring.
There are various drop-down menus: find books; services for Vermont libraries; Vermont state library; law and government publications; ABLE library — audio, braille, large-print and electronic books; find Vermont libraries; and much more.
There are direct links to Vermont Supreme Court decisions, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and grant dollars available to all Vermont public libraries. Then the eye falls to the links to the Vermont online library, to a map of public Wi-Fi locations throughout the state, and to COVID-19 information for librarians and libraries. Goodness!
Then, your eye will fall to the learning express library. What is that? A snippet from the page explains that the learning express library is a deep and broad tool that has something for everyone, from prep for the commercial driver’s license exam, nursing and medical testing prep, job interview and resume writing, computer skills to college test prep and interactive tools to help choose a career. It can help someone choose a pathway in life or provide the tools to get a better job. And it’s available to all Vermonters at no charge through their library.
Back on the department home page, you’ll find a link to Universal Class. That link “offers a wide-range of courses, from office skills to algebra, baking to self-help and spiritual studies to painting. The classes are generally meant for high school-age patrons and older. Though classes are not for college credit, they are led by a real instructor with whom you communicate through the site. Courses allow you to proceed at your own pace, working on assignments anytime, day or night. You have up to six months to complete a class and can enroll in up to five classes at a time.”
So, this must cost something, right? No, it doesn’t, if you register as a library user rather than a general user. Check it out.
Click on any of those drop-down menus on the home page to be immersed in opportunities. Find out about the Storywalks and Beanstack programs, just two among the many resources listed under children and teens.
Find out about the Vermontiana and rare books available through the Vermont State Library. Likewise, through the state library, find an amazing listing of resources if anything genealogical piques your interest.
Or click on legal resources and discover the Vermont Law School’s Community Legal Information Center and Ask a Law Librarian Line. Voila! Now you have access to legal reference services, walk-in WestLaw access, self-help legal books and a Vermont law collection.
Where exactly is the state library? Located in Barre at 60 Washington St., it shares a gorgeous old building with the Vermont History Center and the Leahy Library of the Vermont Historical Society.
If you can, once normalcy is fully restored, amplify your adventures by visiting. Call 802-636-0040 to schedule a visit.
Jason Broughton is the state librarian. He and his staff will welcome you most heartily. I count myself very lucky to have them to work with on their portion of the state budget. They serve Vermont and Vermonters very, very well.
As always, if you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to reach out to me: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; Saturday mornings at Duke’s Public House, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
