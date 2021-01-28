The 2021-22 legislative biennium is off to a rapid remote start. Despite the challenges of doing our work on the Zoom platform, the legislature has quickly focused on the ongoing challenges to the State from the COVID-19 pandemic and state of emergency.
In the first full week of the session, the House and Senate passed H.48 to ensure that town meeting votes can be cast safely.
In early March, many cities and towns, school districts and water and sewer boards need to adopt budgets, vote on charter changes and elect board members.
H.48, which Gov. Phil Scott signed into law, permits the secretary of state to issue supplemental election procedures to protect the health and safety of voters, elections workers and candidates.
Separate from this bill, the legislature allocated funds to reimburse municipalities for the costs of mailing ballots to all registered voters.
In the third week of the session, the House passed S.9 to extend worker’s compensation benefits during the pandemic. The bill allows frontline workers to seek worker’s compensation if they contract COVID-19 without having to prove they contracted the virus at work. Also, other workers who contract COVID-19 can receive these benefits if they show that their employer did not comply with the pandemic workplace safety rules issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This week, the legislature’s focus turns to budgets. First, the House will pass the Budget Adjustment Act, which re-calibrates revenues and expenditures in the fiscal year 2021 budget while ensuring the budget remains balanced.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the governor presented to the House and Senate his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. The house appropriations committee will spend several weeks reviewing and adjusting the proposal with input from other House committees and the public.
Meanwhile, the House and Senate will continue to address several of their priorities.
The pandemic has highlighted certain preexisting inequities in the State that need to be remedied. For example, broadband service needs to be expanded to improve access to remote work, telehealth, and online learning. High-quality and affordable childcare and affordable housing need to become more readily available. Policies to address these issues would not only bolster the economic wellbeing of working families, but would also help Vermont’s small businesses. In all of the legislature’s work, we must consider the inequities uniquely facing Black, Indigenous, and people of color, a subject that I will address in a future column.
In this biennium, I will continue to serve on the house judiciary committee, where we will be taking up bills related to police use of force and criminal justice reform. I have also taken on a new role, joining the Democratic caucus leadership team as an assistant majority leader. In that role, I will help caucus members navigate the legislative process and work with the caucus to develop its short- and long-term policy goals.
If you have any input on or questions about the issues before the virtual State House, please contact me at 863-3086 or mlalonde@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you for reelecting me to the House and for your continued support. It is an honor to serve this community.
