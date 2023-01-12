In a recent The Other Paper, a resident shared several good points on ways to build more housing and still protect the environment. I’d like to add some thoughts to this conversation.
When space travel first allowed humankind to see Earth as a blue sphere floating in space, our understanding of the world took an historic shift. This cosmic view immediately caused billions of people to acknowledge that indeed, we are all in this together. It wasn’t long thereafter when we came to appreciate how necessary climate stability is to our existence, and how it transcends political boundaries.
Yes, we have a climate crisis, and yes, we desperately need more housing to meet the needs of a growing economy and population. Since transportation emissions are the greatest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state — about 45 percent of the total — the location of new housing is crucial. This much is clear: If climate problems are made worse by sprawl and long commutes, then most new housing should be in, or close to, the urban core.
To meaningfully address the climate and housing problems, we need a bigger map. It’s understandable that so many of us focus on our own town as we try to address these problems, but I believe that we need to enlarge our field of vision to the 10,000-foot view. When we use this wider lens that allows us to see issues on a regional or state level, the challenges and solutions look quite different. Since climate change does not respect political boundaries, we can actually make bad policy by just looking at a single town.
The people who so desperately need housing, for example, don’t live in South Burlington and don’t come to our city meetings to ask us to build more housing. They are not city residents, as are our local neighbors who can and do go to municipal meetings to oppose or support a housing development, although the latter is very, very rare. This imbalance underscores the fact that like climate, the need for housing is a collective problem that requires a collective solution, a coordinated approach by many towns.
Too narrow a focus on one community may harm neighboring communities in their housing or climate change efforts, but more important is the whole region, the whole state.
To be sure, it is essential to reduce our own city’s carbon emissions, but if housing pressures continue unabated, and if South Burlington makes it too difficult to live or build within our borders, population growth will be forced elsewhere where another carbon footprint will be created.
Rejecting a new housing development in South Burlington does not mean that those housing-related carbon footprints will disappear to the benefit of the planet. Many buyers will eventually find their way to the more distant suburbs where new residents can achieve their dream of a single-family home and where their carbon footprint will be more damaging than it would have been in South Burlington.
We may lecture them on the climate consequences of sprawl, but if they need housing, they are unlikely to listen to our moralizing.
Sprawl-created CO2 is an enormous problem. I recently read that half of the new residents in a Morristown development are inhabited by households that commute to jobs in Chittenden County. But closer to home, consider the 176 new homes in Hinesburg’s Haystack Crossing development, 91 in Shelburne’s Kwiniaska Ridge and 93 proposed units in Williston. There are many others and many still further away.
All leap-frogged the heart of Vermont’s economic and population center to build in communities eager for growth, some without sufficient municipal resources to effectively manage them. These miles of long commutes will worsen sprawl and pollution much more than comparable developments in South Burlington simply because of their more remote locations. The resulting traffic, by the way, will mostly come into or through South Burlington, so discouraging housing developments here does little to solve the congestion on our own traffic corridors.
South Burlington also has a smaller footprint per household because of its already existing infrastructure, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facilities, energy efficient municipal buildings, a vast network of underground utilities, and a proven commitment to improving non-vehicle transit alternatives.
If this is all true — and if solving climate change is really the existential crisis of our lifetimes — where should new housing be built?
Obviously, we should build more housing closer to the core urban areas, but when we look at the bigger map — the regional or state map — we see that all South Burlington is already part of the urban core. We are not a gated community nor an island that can solve the housing and climate crisis alone.
The city’s newest housing developments in the southeast quadrant may be just one, two or three miles from the county’s job and service center, but comparable housing developments built 10 or 30 miles away would have far greater carbon footprints, perhaps by a factor of many times. Not just for one year, but forever.
To understand both the housing and climate crises, South Burlington can’t just look and plan more completely within its own borders. It’s not just about us. We must look at the bigger map and figure out how we can start to address these problems as an integrated and organic whole. Let’s work on it with bigger maps in front of us.
Vince Bolduc is a 48-year resident of South Burlington. He is a retired sociologist from Saint Michael’s College and a member of the city’s affordable housing committee. The sentiments expressed are his own, and not intended as a representation of the committee.
