This summer has been uniquely challenging in many ways for Vermonters and folks around the globe who are experiencing higher temperatures and catastrophic flooding. For each of these crises, we have needed and expected government to step up to help manage and lead us. Businesses and individuals alike have relied significantly on government for resources and direction as they assess and rebuild.
Government is — or should be — the result of the strongest possible processes in which as many people as possible participate. No one person or entity has the whole picture or the whole answer. When things go differently than I think they should, I try to remind myself to trust and invest in the process and not fear the outcome. Each generation in our country’s history has continued to redefine what it means to have an accessible, participatory government.
The Democratic Party this year, nationally and in Vermont, passed monumental legislation that will make lasting, seismic impacts in strengthening the middle class in the future. From the national Inflation Reduction Act to Vermont’s child care investment — something business leaders and families sought for many years — we are utilizing the appropriate power of government to work together and address needs that are hard to address individually.
This brings me to what can sometimes be an uncomfortable topic, legislative compensation, which until recently we have neglected to address in a meaningful way. Though the Legislature passed a bill to increase legislative compensation this year, the governor vetoed the bill and time ran out before we could negotiate a new agreement.
Legislative compensation has not been updated meaningfully since 2005, and the impact of that neglect is starting to have visible consequences for Vermont in finding candidates to run and serve in these offices.
As with the administration and other sectors, strengthening our communities and increasing participation in government requires us to keep pace in how we compensate people for their work, or risk an increasingly smaller pool of potential future leaders.
Every year the Legislature approves reasonable increases to the administration’s staff, as well as the governor’s salary. Vermont’s administration salaries have kept up with other states. Go to bit.ly/3qWSFI2
Vermont legislators are currently paid about $811 per week, roughly $13,000 per year, plus access to a per diem to cover food, lodging and mileage, which amounts to a grand total of about $15,000. This amount covers those expenses for four and half months of work, four days a week, for between 9-12 hours per day. For reference, the median income in Vermont is about $67,000 per year, according to the U.S. Census, or about $1,300 per week.
S.39 proposed to increase these salary amounts for legislators and legislative leaders for the 2025-2026 biennial, not for current legislators. It also would begin a phased-in increase in 2025 from the current rate of $811 to $1,000 per week with an inflation adjuster for all legislators except the Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tempore.
Further, a study committee of external professionals would be created to review the legislative compensation structure in its entirety. For reference, the bill and changes, testimony, and evidence reviewed are all available on the Vermont Legislature’s website at bit.ly/44Dca68.
I hope that our current colleagues in the Senate and House will be able to come to an agreement on this legislation in the upcoming 2024 session. It is our responsibility to ensure, as best as we can, it will be possible for average Vermonters who reflect all the people who live here to serve Vermonters in a responsive and informed way.
Please reach out to me any time with concerns, questions, needs, or just to say hi. I look forward to hearing from you. I will again hold office hours at the South Burlington Public Library on the third Saturday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon, starting in Octobers. The dates are Oct. 20, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 16, April 20 and May 18 (tentative).
Kate Nugent, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-10 House district.
