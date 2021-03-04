In response to “A Deeper Dig on Housing and Open Space” by John Simson in the Jan. 28 edition of The Other Paper: From my work with him on the transfer of development rights interim zoning committee, I believe his heart is in the right place, and I hate to be confrontational, but the resolution of the questions posed by Simson will determine the fate of our community for decades.

We need to get it right and Simson — by suggesting that we densely develop South Burlington’s remaining open space to preserve the wooded lots of surrounding towns — posits a false choice.

The “dry and treeless open fields” described by Simson as perfect for dense housing are actually the meadows and grasslands that filter our water, provide nesting areas for birds, wildflowers for threatened pollinators, house the soils that sequester carbon and would likely re-forest if left to thrive.

The experts at Arrowwood commissioned by the city to study our natural resources concluded that protection of these open spaces (which they call “supporting habitat”) is also critical to the success of the habitat blocks that we prize and want to flourish.

Anyone can review the Arrowwood presentation online on the city’s website.

These “dry and treeless open fields” provide life and nourish our souls.

It simply makes no sense to build massive housing developments on these cherished and vital open spaces when there are much better choices.

What are the better choices? With online shopping commercial, retail is just not coming back. So, repurpose failing commercial areas (like Sears, Pier 1, the EMS mall and even the University Mall) for housing to create a dynamic, vibrant city center that will be really attractive to people across all income levels.

But don’t people also deserve to live on fields and meadows next to forests? Well, yes. But there will always be an insatiable desire for that type of housing. If we try to fully satisfy that desire we will destroy the very thing that draws us all to this precious and special place and what we all cherish about living here.

What about balance — shouldn’t South Burlington at least do its fair share?

Yes.

South Burlington has built 3,000 new homes in the last couple of decades, and 1,500 new homes are approved or pending approval on mostly rural lands (including homes to be built in Cider Mill, the O’Brien property, South Village, along Dorset and in other smaller developments). When does it stop? Just drive north from Shelburne and you can’t help but notice that we have been doing far more than our fair share.

Does that mean no new housing on our open spaces? Of course not. We must have a fair conception of property rights. The planning commission has done a careful and professional job on the proposed regulations and deserves our respect and thanks for their hard work and dedication, but the housing densities, and the attendant massive development, contemplated by the current draft of the new planned unit development regulations seem to be a dramatic shift.

For folks who are unaware, the southeast quadrant today is zoned at a maximum base density of 1.2 units per acre but can be as dense as 4 or 8 units per acre through the purchase of transfer development rights.

The planned unit developments are still drafts but seem to contemplate minimum densities equal to today’s maximums and would (it seems) up-zone the southeast quadrant to a maximum of 16 units per acre.

Try to envision housing on a meadow at minimum densities of 8 homes per acre and up to 16 homes per acre.

What about emissions from transportation? Shouldn’t we — as Simson says — fully build out South Burlington’s open space as densely as possible to reduce transportation emissions to and from Burlington? No. Transportation emissions are a temporary problem.

Already the all-in costs of ownership of an electric vehicle are on par with internal combustion engine vehicles. In a few years, it will make no sense to own this type of vehicle. GM’s announcement that it is phasing out all internal combustion engine vehicles is just a portent of a very fast and wonderful transition.

What about the natural resources in surrounding towns (the “wooded lot in Richmond” that Simson posits)? Should we — as he suggests — sacrifice our resources to save theirs? No. Let’s encourage all the surrounding towns to be as forward thinking as South Burlington in conserving the planet’s vital natural resources.

Does anyone really believe, in any event, that if and once South Burlington builds over its open space the developers will stop and won’t try to then build out surrounding towns? Strong environmental protections are needed everywhere.

Meg Handler, a Vermont realtor who is witnessing first-hand the surge in demand for housing in Vermont, summed it up perfectly in the Burlington Free Press a few weeks ago: “Be careful what we wish for … Some people’s response is that we need more development … I don’t think that’s true. I don’t know that we can build our way out of this, unless we want to be a different place.”

Repurposing failing commercial areas in city center and preserving as much of our natural resources as possible consistent with an equitable conception of property rights is a win-win for our economy, climate and the quality of life of all residents.

I hope we are able to strike this balance.