One year of COVID… We have paid attention to science-based guidance. We have persevered, and the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight.
So many thanks are due to those scientists for their vaccine work. Thanks are due also to virtually every component of Vermont government for helping us through.
I know this because I serve on House Appropriations, and every state government entity has to come visit with us. Here is no more than a small sampling of what has been the response.
• Agency of Transportation, also known as AOT or VTrans: Delivery of personal protective equipment to hospitals and other medical facilities; collection and analysis of traffic data at state borders to enable the governor’s office and health department to understand the impact of movement on the infection rate; on-the-ground assistance with food distribution at AOT-managed state airports and other locations; setting up medical surge and pop-up testing sites; identifying and deploying employees to work in other areas of state government such as labor and health, 213 AOT employees during the peak, 96 currently; and contributing resources to the vaccine planning effort.
• The VT Department of Libraries: Collaboration with 186 libraries to plan how to cope, how to function, how to secure grants for ventilation systems, and the like; distribution of PPE to libraries and provision of grants for technology to extend WiFi into and beyond parking lots; purchase of 2-year motion picture performance licenses for schools and public libraries; enhanced digital library services and e-books; and extension to more remote areas of inter-library courier service.
• The VT Department of Financial Regulation: Assistance to the department of labor with backlogged unemployment insurance claims; assistance to the department of commerce and community development with reviewing and approving business grants; administration of the second round of Vermont’s hazard pay grant program; COVID-19 modeling and data analytics used by the department of health and seen in the governor’s weekly press conferences; policy support regarding access to COVID-19 testing, prescription drug refills, telemedicine services, grace periods to pay insurance premiums, coverage of health care services delivered through telehealth and coverage of COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, payment for out-of-network ambulance services, pharmacy cost sharing, and cost share for flu testing.
• The VT National Guard: In conjunction with the Vermont Food Bank, food distribution across Vermont with over 3.2 million meals distributed; ongoing support of the Department of Health (with COVID-19 testing, more than 32,000 samples collected; assembly of over 115,000 “sample” kits for the health department; continued support of FEMA in staffing strategic national stockpile warehouse operations for reception and distribution of supplies, over 470,000 products organized and shipped, 302 trucks offloaded, and 106 deliveries and pick-ups completed (SNS is a repository of medical supplies, not weapons); establishment of the Essex Alternate Health Facility, in seven days building and staffing a fully functional 400 bed facility for both COVID positive and non-COVID patients; contact tracing provided by 40 soldiers and airmen; the Guard’s Defensive Cyber Operations unit provided to the University of Vermont Medical Center in response to the cyber-attack on their network; and vaccine distribution and delivery in partnership with the state (most recently at the Double Tree Hotel in South Burlington).
• The Office of the Secretary of State: Offset of costs for mailing Australian ballots to registered voters prior to Town Meeting Day; reimbursement to town offices for the purchase of drop boxes, postage for ballots, and needed safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at election centers in the 2020 federal election cycle; coordination with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development along with the Departments of Tax and Labor to create a one-stop-shop for businesses to register and conduct other state transactions.
• The Departments of Health and Public Safety? I will not even try to go there. They have both been “frontline,” quite literally 24/7 in managing this situation since day one. There are not words adequate to describe their contribution.
If you have any questions about the COVID response of any particular component of state government, please do not hesitate to ask me: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us, 862-7404, 232 Patchen Road, and soon, once again, Saturday mornings at Duke’s!
Of special note is the Legislative Forum on Zoom, March 22, at 6:30 p.m.
