Legislating through COVID over the past 12 months has been challenging as we balanced the state’s ongoing needs while serving impacted Vermonters during the implosion of our economic, civic, and personal lives. The pandemic underscored the already existing fissures and inequities in our society and a moral imperative lies ahead. As infections decline and vaccinations increase, a precarious horizon emerges as we strive toward a new normal.
Federal dollars supported so many sectors, including business recovery, schools and universities, extended unemployment, keeping people housed with rental and mortgage arrearages and providing food to our communities as well as sheltering the homeless in hotels.
Thankfully there is continued near-term federal subsidy, but the transition ahead is fraught for our most vulnerable.
I serve on the general, housing and military affairs committees, and my focus has been on housing issues.
One exemplar program moved the homeless out of congregate shelters into hotels in order to mitigate contagion during the pandemic. Federal dollars supported these efforts. Currently there are 76 lodging establishments providing almost 1,900 rooms. As the emergency period winds down, safely and humanely sheltering this population will be complex given the drought of low-income housing options.
South Burlington’s Holiday Inn, currently providing 150 rooms for the homeless and two hotels in Middlebury housing 100 have given notice to the state that rooms will no longer be available as of July 1. Hotel capacity state-wide will further decline between April and October as others return to serving tourists and travelers. By the fall, capacity is projected to be approximately 650 rooms, which is a dramatic decrease from numbers currently served.
Households already in COVID emergency housing will continue to be eligible until June 30.
New criteria will be instituted for some to remain for up to 84 additional days. Vermont’s Department of Children and Families estimates that only two-thirds of those now housed will be eligible. Adding to the dilemma, households currently in emergency housing have the option of receiving meals. Food will no longer be provided as of July; community meal sites should reopen by then.
So, where will ineligible people currently in motels go? DCF worked with a group of community service providers across the state on near-term solutions. Emergency shelters re-opening this summer will provide temporary shelter for some, but not all. Federal rental assistance can help lease an apartment if one can be found. As well, rapid resolution funds can incentivize other safe housing options, including with family or friends.
With the infusion of a $1 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, there are many one-time opportunities for our state. Gov. Phil Scott proposed $249 million to add 5,000 homes by the end of 2024. This plan includes $12 million to increase 150 shelter units and $90 million to create an additional 600 affordable rental units. Other components include $90 million to expedite the existing pipeline of 2,400 affordable housing projects, $15 million to bring derelict properties back online to add 680 affordable rental units, and $42 million to develop a new program for moderate-income homebuyers in the “missing middle” of our housing market.
This proposal could be game changing for our housing shortage. However, since these federal funds can be spent over the next three years, all components may not be appropriated in this legislative session scheduled to recess later this month. It is a two-year biennium, and when we return in January these housing issues will be top priority in my committee’s work.
Join me and your other elected Reps. Ann Pugh, Maida Townsend and Martin LaLonde, along with Sen. Thomas Chittenden on Monday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. for our monthly South Burlington Library Zoom forum.
Find details on the library’s website or contact me: jkillacky@leg.state.vt.us.
Always glad to be in touch.
