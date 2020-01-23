I just returned from a trip to Belize with my Current Environmental Issues class. We spent half of our time on the barrier reef, and half of our time in the rainforest jungle in a Mayan village called Blue Creek. While the village recently got electricity, the villagers’ way of life was still largely traditional. They farmed, worked as guides and used their natural surroundings (i.e. the forest) to supply them with most of their needs.
On our ethnobotany walk, we learned how they used medicinal plants to cure everything from headaches to rashes to menstrual cramps to poisonous snake bites. During our visits to family homes in the village, we saw how they constructed their houses from logs and limbs, vines (to replace nails and screws), and large palm leaves to thatch their roofs. At dinnertime we ate fruits and other plant delicacies growing right outside our cabins. For these Mayan villagers, the forest provided much of what they needed.
Here in South Burlington, and more broadly in Vermont and the Northeast, our lives are not so intimately tied to our natural surroundings. Yet, we too receive a lot from our forests, even though we might not be consciously aware of how much we are getting. The forests provide us with what scientists term “ecosystem services.” These are beneficial services that our natural systems provide us at no charge.
What kinds of services do we get from our local forests - and people around the world get from their local forests? In addition to direct products such as the food, medicines, fuel and building products described above, forests help regulate local climates; they retain and recycle nutrients, keeping excess nutrients out of local waterbodies that can cause algae and cyanobacteria blooms. They prevent erosion that can clog our streams and rivers and lakes, provide habitat for countless species of birds and mammals and other wildlife, they sequester carbon - a vital free service in this age of climate disruption and they provide us with aesthetic and recreational opportunities in our hectic world.
For a long time, we humans have valued forests primarily for their perceived value - lumber and pulp. In recent years, we have started valuing the forests for the services they provide. New York City famously purchased huge tracts of land in the Catskill Mountains north of the city. These forests were a natural filter for the water that flowed into the watershed that was the source of drinking water for the more than ten million people living in the area. The land purchase was very expensive, but, over the long run, the city has saved billions of dollars in water purification costs. Sometimes (actually, a lot the time) nature does the job better than our expensive high-tech solutions.
So, the next time you are out in the woods, enjoy the natural wonders all around you - the majestic big trees, the beautiful ferns and flowers in the understory, the chirping of the birds and the chattering of the squirrels. But also, be thankful of all that the forest provides, even when you are not visiting. Cleaner air and water, soils that retain nutrients and pollution and resist erosion, habitat for wildlife, storage of greenhouse gases - these and other free services are nature’s gifts. Their value is priceless.
Fred Kosnitsky has been teaching biology, ecology and environmental issues at Community College of Vermont over the past 35 years. He is a member of the inaugural class of the South Burlington Master Naturalist Program. Contact him at fredkosnitsky@yahoo.com.