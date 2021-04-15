The House voted out H.439, the “Big Bill,” on March 26.
This is the House proposal for the State budget covering July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
There was not a single vote in the negative.
The bottom line is $6,985,501,538, which includes $264,313,474 from the $1,029,500,000 state-allocated dollars from ARPA (the America Rescue Plan Act).
Included in H.439 is a statement of envisioned use those dollars for relatively near-term COVID recovery: $250 million toward the well-being of families and small businesses across the state; $150 million toward increasing broadband statewide; $100 million toward the Clean Water Fund for eligible expenditures in water and sewer infrastructure; $100 million toward IT projects to increase Vermonters’ on-line access as well as to improve functions and operations of Vermont’s government; and $50 million toward workforce training and development across all 14 counties.
These dollars are embedded in the state budget as well as reserved for other legislation. Use of rescue plan dollars currently outside this framework will be considered during the remainder of this session and over the next few years.
The amount of federal help is enormous, as is the bottom line on our fiscal year 2022 budget… even though it is $376,698,118 less than the bottom line of the fiscal year 2021 budget. Throughout our work crafting the budget, House Appropriations was careful to use one-time dollars for one-time, not on-going, investments. We were equally careful to apply rescue plan dollars only to rescue plan-qualifying investments, as far as those requirements are currently known. Looming over the entire endeavor is the reality that, once such federal “largesse” disappears, we must stand on our own.
Also looming over the entire endeavor is the reality that, for years, state positions have been left vacant and legitimate additional positions have not been authorized. This has been in an effort to hold down spending.
The result, too often, has been burn-out, breath-catching overtime costs, and Vermonters and Vermont left in the lurch, critical work delayed or not accomplished. We decided that we could not in good conscience just wring our hands and move on.
If state government is to fulfill its mission, people are needed in critical positions.
A sampling…
Environmental Conservation
To leverage “needed savings,” three vacant positions were eliminated by the Administration within the Watershed Management Division, two in the Wastewater/Direct Discharge Program and one in the Lakes and Ponds Program. We restored three positions to the water programs division, with specific “use” of these positions to be included in the Statement of Legislative Intent.
Office of Racial Equity
The executive director has no staff. Regardless, the office has responsibilities to communities, non-profits, for-profits, all entities of the Executive Branch, and the Legislature, as well as federal partners. This is far too much to expect of one individual. We added two positions to the office: one to help with policy and data analysis; the other to help with outreach and training.
Vermont Criminal Justice Council
The Council has statutory responsibility for the professional regulation of all law enforcement officers… coupled with distinct lack of capacity and capability to do so. We added two new positions: a staff attorney and a professional regulation investigator.
Secretary of State
Two positions were authorized. First, because of substantially increased administrative complexity regarding elections, there is an Assistant Elections Director. Second, there is a Roving Archivist to work with non-profits, historical societies, and municipalities across the state on local records projects.
States Attorneys
There has been a dramatic expansion in the scope and type of crime records eligible for sealing or expungement. Three years ago, there were 200 requests for expungements. Currently, there are 7,000. To clear the backlog, we budgeted for two temporary support employees for one year.
Public Safety
This department receives about 60 percent of all public records requests submitted to the state in any given year. Both the number of requests and the time needed to review and redact video data will increase as the use of body cameras creates more records. We included a paralegal to assist in this work. We also included funding for a tenth mental health clinician which enables us to have a clinician available within each of the State Police barracks across the state. All are contracted in partnership with designated mental health agencies, and work collaboratively with the State Police in response to mental health crises.
Please do not hesitate to ask me questions or share concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us, 862-7404, 232 Patchen Road… and soon, once again, Saturday mornings at Duke’s!
Of special note is the Legislative Forum on Zoom, April 26, at 6:30 p.m.
