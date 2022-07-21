South Burlington School District’s executive director of learning, Violet Nichols, was unanimously appointed interim superintendent by the school board June 23. It is hard to imagine a better fit for this role. A proud third generation public school teacher, and a strong and competent leader, Nichols is ready to hit the ground running for our students.
“I’m excited to support our students and optimistic about my ability to lead major construction projects, navigate financial needs and hire critical roles right off the bat because I’ve been a part of much of the work as a member of the executive team and partnered closely with David as his designee throughout the past year,” Nichols said.
In addition to leading curriculum, instruction and assessment, the technology department, and the English Learning and School’s Out programs, which fall under her office, and serving as the district’s recovery coordinator, Nichols has served as acting superintendent throughout the course of the past year.
Other major work that Nichols spearheads includes leading the district’s continuous improvement planning efforts, managing millions of dollars of grant funding and building the capacity of educators through the professional learning. She partners with the Champlain Valley Educator Development Center to bring in relevant, high-quality professional learning as a member of its board, representing South Burlington.
You can also find her teaching at the center with Megan Grube, Grand Isle Supervisory Union’s director of learning and technology, where the duo trains new and aspiring curriculum directors to lead learning for Vermont districts, as well as continuous improvement planning efforts, which Nichols, through her Vermont Curriculum Leaders Association membership, partnered with the Vermont Agency of Education to update in 2021.
Nichols not only teaches, but is a lifelong learner herself, despite having to defer her doctorate at the University of Vermont in educational leadership and policy upon acceptance of the superintendent position and to focus on supporting the district.
She graduated from Eckerd College where she studied sociology, law and justice, and was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, a leadership society, and Alpha Kappa Delta, an international honor society of sociology.
Nichols delivered her college graduation address encouraging her fellow graduates to “seize the day,” a message she has embodied throughout her career as a young female leader. After earning her Master of Education in 2012, she taught at a Turnaround school in Lewiston, Maine with a near 80 percent English language learner population. She then taught at a STEM school outside of Los Angeles, where she also served as an administrative designee, or acting principal, when needed.
When Nichols and her husband moved back to Vermont — they are both native Vermonters — she worked as a mathematics instructional coach, earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum, and completed a principal internship program, often serving as acting principal of Monkton Central School under her mentor and friend, Betsy Knox.
Nichols’s educational leadership experience next took her to Addison Northwest School District, the system that she herself graduated from as a student, where she took the helm of curriculum as director of learning and technology.
Nichols says that due to her ability to continue the work that she’s supported throughout the year, she has a leg up in her new role, and is already involved in much of the district’s important work.
“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with superintendent David Young and our incredible educators and staff throughout the year to support our students, and I look forward to continuing to do so this year in the capacity of interim superintendent and, if given the opportunity, for years to come.”
Nichols says that a focus on “relationships, transparency and collaboration with the incredible educators and staff in the school district” is important to her. She went on to say that she “looks forward to a partnership with the board, district administrators, educators and the community to do great things for our students and community.”
She said she has already begun planning to address how to fill key leadership roles within the district.
Some of the challenges ahead for Nichols and the district include the navigation of impact fees, the addition of zero-energy modulars (ZEMs) at Orchard Elementary School and Rick Marcotte Central School, which are both running out of space, and a variety of other critical projects. This major construction project at the two schools wil require immediate attention as the enrollment committee had hoped to have them installed in November.
When she is not teaching, learning or leading, Nichols enjoys cooking and spending time with her husband, two children and friends on the lake.
As for the search process, she wishes to thank all of those who served on the committee and plans to apply for the full-time superintendent’s position in the fall.
I would like to express my congratulations on behalf of the board, as well as gratitude to Nichols for stepping up to serve our district at this most critical and challenging time.
Chelsea Tillinghast is clerk of the South Burlington School Board.
