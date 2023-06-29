School will soon be out, and days will be wide open for adventure.
Diving into summer is on everyone’s mind yet you don’t need to schedule kid’s swim lessons to feel freedom and refreshment splashing over you. If you cultivate free-range kids they can harvest excitement from boredom, sunshine, soil, a handful of seeds and long days.
Maybe your goal is to become a free-range family? If so, you can foster environmental stewardship in children with a deep dive into the green world outside your door. Ample supplies might include hula hoops, magnifying boxes or lenses, seeds and a few garden tools. The rhythm and heartbeat of the land reveals secrets that can grow into seasonal mini adventures as kiddos pause and attune to it.
The lush landscape cradles the scents, sights and sounds of adventure, even the right nutrition to surprise and satisfy young tastebuds. Get ready, there’s a picnic to be had. Bring that magnifier and throw that hula hoop on the lawn to get down low where the fairies go. There’s a miniature world below their flip flops and by flipping their flops off your kiddos will draw up grounding Earth energy that revitalizes them.
If they see wild violet flowers, encourage a nibble. See red clover blossoms? Pull off each individual petal and suck from the pale bottom for a bee-size sip of delicate sweetness. There’s plenty of pleasure and vitality to be found in close to the Earth foods. (Learn more at foragerchef.com/violets and wikihow.life/eat-red-clover.)
Lawns of golden dandelion blossoms shout for attention. The pollen rich flowers provide nourishment for bees and humans who are not pollen sensitive. Harvesting unsprayed dandelion blossoms and then quick frying them breaded in cornmeal makes for a yummy fritter. Drizzle with honey, gifted by bees foraging the dandies.
Ready to harvest some Lion’s Teeth? Look for the youngest basal leaves embracing a tender bud. The smaller, toothy edged deep green leaves are tenderest, tastiest and nutrient deep. Dandelion leaves can be torn into a fairy-sized salad drizzled with honey. Mix dandelion leaves with chives for a spicy, somewhat bitter, yet yummy pesto. Celebrate summer with sunshine packed dandy fritter hors d’oeuvres and lawn pesto, then stay up late on a blanket gazing for shooting stars.
Are your kiddos still learning to love greens? Here comes wild strawberry season, my personal favorite. Miniature heart-shaped rubies hide in many lawns. Though gathering might take some patience, great joy can be had as you all huddle closer than usual to our good green Earth.
Sniff and feel her moist verdure. The reward comes not in the volume but in the potent sweetness of harvesting.
Planting time
It’s time to turn over some stones and plant a garden. Gardening with children provides lots of benefits: It increases eating fruits and vegetables, instills self-confidence and facilitates interest in nature, conservation and sustainability.
Are earthworms, pill bugs, ants and slugs active? It’s not too late to get down and busy and make a veggie garden. Gardens benefit from protection against soil compaction that comes with digging and turning. Your family can be soil heroes. Choose a no-till garden method to protect soil while impeding the release of carbon that overheats the atmosphere. You will need to apply 3-to-6 inches of compost on top of plant free soil. No need to till or flip soil. You don’t want to disturb Earth’s invisible active microbiome network.
Simply poke a garden fork deep into the soil, gently rock back and forth to open it. The width of your mound or row planting depends on the reach of your family members who can tend crops without stepping on soil. Lay a half-inch lasagna layer of newspaper over bare soil. Drench the newspaper, then add 3 inches of compost, six inches for potatoes. Into the compost put seeds for snap peas and a rainbow of carrots. It’s safe to transplant tender fruits such as cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and pumpkins — yes, all are fruits. (Learn more at kidsgardening.org)
Anticipate the harvest and nature’s hidden magic in a daily practice of slowing down. Choose a sit spot inside that hula hoop on the lawn, under a shady tree, in the garden and experience unity with the little things — don’t forget that hand magnifier.
Follow the transformation of nature until you taste sun-warmed cherry tomatoes right from the plant. Just open wide, nibble and feel the splash. Eat sweet peppers like apples, rehydrate with cucumbers, and those pumpkins will ripen into orange globes after school starts.
Live lightly, tune in to the sights, flavor, aroma, healing partnership with nature. Be the first hands to touch your food. You can’t get more local or closer to the earth than that.
JoAnne Dennee is a Common Roots food and land educator who loves to sow seeds of wellness while communing with the land including indigenous food and heritage seed for the Abenaki. She worked as a Waldorf teacher for 27 years. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
