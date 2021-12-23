Everybody knows about Christmas but there are so many holidays that are not as well known in the South Burlington community. The South Burlington High School student justice union wants to change that and recognize less prominent holidays and teach our peers about them.
Hanukkah
Hanukkah is one of the most observed Jewish holidays. But some members of the high school community may not know a lot about the celebration. The student justice union brought awareness to the holiday by making posters regarding the holiday and watching two videos promoting a discussion in student advisories across the school. history.com/topics/holidays/hanukkah
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days and may occur starting in late November into December. This year, it took place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6. Hanukkah means “dedication” in Hebrew, celebrating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 164 BC.
Kwanzaa
The week of the Dec. 13, we hung up education posters around the school and had advisories watch videos teaching students and staff about the creation, celebration and meaning of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is celebrated by mainly African Americans for seven days from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Dr. Maulana Karenga began the celebration of Kwanzaa in 1966 as a way of honoring and strengthening the African American community. The celebration of Kwanzaa includes an acknowledgment and honoring of its seven principles, known as Nguzu Saba. Each day of Kwanzaa emphasizes a new principle, the evening candle-lighting ceremony provides an opportunity to discuss the principle and its meaning.
These seven principles are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).
Teen center
As well as teaching our community about less prominent December holidays, the student justice union has been meeting with school board representative Dr. Travia Childs to help open and grow awareness about the opportunity for kids at the new South Burlington Teen Center. The center is a free after-school program in the University Mall. It is targeted toward middle and high school students looking to find their place in the South Burlington community. Students will continue to work closely with Childs to get the teen center up and running.
Raphaela Sulley is co-president of the South Burlington High School Student Justice Union.
