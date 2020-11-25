It was interesting to read the cover story “Open Meeting Violated” in The Other Paper, Nov. 19 edition. The article reported the chair of the city council issued an apology for her part in the city of South Burlington violating Vermont’s open meeting law by discussing government business in group emails to city councilors and others instead of at a public meeting.
It was even more interesting, because the open meeting violation complaint, nor how the city planned to cure the violation under Vermont law were never listed on the printed agenda for the Nov. 16 city council meeting.
Also noteworthy was the complaint (nor the cure) was never added to the agenda at the start of the meeting when chair Helen Riehle asked the full city council for any additions, deletions, or changes to the agenda — the state-required first item when opening a government board meeting.
The lack of public notice on the agenda or its adjustment is just another example of missing transparency in city government in South Burlington.
As a lifelong South Burlington resident, it is bothersome to see the law skirted by city government leaders.
That was why I filed the complaint initially when learning city business was talked about outside public meeting through emails from city manager Kevin Dorn and sent to five city councilors and others.
A review of the CCTV video of the Nov. 16 public meeting shows the meeting violation was never brought up, until just before the gavel was due to come down to close the 3-hour plus meeting. By then many city residents, including myself, and other interested parties had shut down the livestream for the night.
The whole purpose of having a printed posted agenda in advance and to allow agenda changes noted at the start of a meeting is to ensure transparency — to allow residents, businesses, the city staff, the media, interested parties and others to know what will be discussed at a government meeting.
The personal confession offered by chair Helen Riehle is appreciated. It is not easy to say in public that you violated the law by intentionally responding to a group email with comments and suggestions.
However, the Vermont law indicates the full body must acknowledge the written complaint.
The law was not followed, again.
The office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns are among the entities that have repeatedly warned that group emails exchanged among officials and talking about government business are likely considered public meetings. Requesting an item on an agenda is among the exclusions, but that wasn’t done in this case.
It will, however, be interesting to see how the full South Burlington city council goes about curing the violations under the Vermont law, including the requirement for “adopting specific measures that actually prevent future violations.”
At least five violations were listed in the formal complaint submitted to the chair.
Before the meeting I had spoken with chair Riehle and she had proposed some corrective ideas, including offering an apology and making a pledge the city would avoid violating the law again.
In my formal complaint I outlined some ways both the apology and the pledge could be carried out in a transparent way — making an apology at the end of a meeting with no notice to city residents, or me as the complainant, was not among them.
Chair Riehle also had mentioned possibly paying a fine as allowed under the law, but my response was I wasn’t interested in that — only having the city be in full compliance with transparency laws.
We also discussed getting some fresh training for the city on the open meeting law to include any recent changes. She had mentioned former city attorney Jim Barlow had made a video that was estimated to be at least four years old.
My response was the training should be fresh with the chance for question and answers from council members and staff. Chair Riehle suggested all city boards and commissions could use the training since their meetings were resuming after COVID-19. I agreed.
Unfortunately, the proposal at the council meeting said people on boards and commissions will be asked to watch the old video, instead of boards getting training together.
It would be a chance to learning with and from each other.
When the Burlington city council recently admitted it violated the open meeting law, part of its cure was to have live training on the Vermont law.
There were many good questions during the 90-minute session and the city councilors (and the city school board which joined in) got a better understanding of the law.
In closing, it was interesting at the end of the South Burlington meeting to hear on the video the comments about the council always being transparent. That may be.
One thing I have learned in 50 years of attending government proceedings is that those that frequently claim they are the most transparent — including board members and management — are normally the ones that are not always following the law.
Showing instead of talking is the best way.
The Vermont Constitution states: “That all power being originally inherent in and consequently derived from the people, therefore, all officers of government, whether legislative or executive, are their trustees and servants; and at all times, in a legal way, accountable to them.”
My hope is South Burlington can get back to the days of transparency that it had with the likes of longtime city councilors Paul Farrar, Mike Flaherty, Bill Cimonetti and Jim Condos and managers like Bill Szymanski and Chuck Hafter, to name just a few.
